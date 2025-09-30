- Genel bakış
BA-PA: BOEING CO
BA-PA fiyatı bugün -1.70% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 69.65 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 70.16 aralığında işlem gördü.
BOEING CO hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is BA-PA stock price today?
BOEING CO stock is priced at 70.16 today. It trades within -1.70%, yesterday's close was 71.37, and trading volume reached 22. The live price chart of BA-PA shows these updates.
Does BOEING CO stock pay dividends?
BOEING CO is currently valued at 70.16. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 3.25% and USD. View the chart live to track BA-PA movements.
How to buy BA-PA stock?
You can buy BOEING CO shares at the current price of 70.16. Orders are usually placed near 70.16 or 70.46, while 22 and 0.13% show market activity. Follow BA-PA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BA-PA stock?
Investing in BOEING CO involves considering the yearly range 64.50 - 75.61 and current price 70.16. Many compare -4.75% and 3.25% before placing orders at 70.16 or 70.46. Explore the BA-PA price chart live with daily changes.
What are BOEING CO stock highest prices?
The highest price of BOEING CO in the past year was 75.61. Within 64.50 - 75.61, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 71.37 helps spot resistance levels. Track BOEING CO performance using the live chart.
What are BOEING CO stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of BOEING CO (BA-PA) over the year was 64.50. Comparing it with the current 70.16 and 64.50 - 75.61 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BA-PA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BA-PA stock split?
BOEING CO has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 71.37, and 3.25% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 71.37
- Açılış
- 70.07
- Satış
- 70.16
- Alış
- 70.46
- Düşük
- 69.65
- Yüksek
- 70.16
- Hacim
- 22
- Günlük değişim
- -1.70%
- Aylık değişim
- -4.75%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 3.25%
- Yıllık değişim
- 3.25%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 1.7%
- Önceki
- 2.1%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.0%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 45.8
- Önceki
- 41.5
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.326 M
- Önceki
- 7.181 M
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 100.7
- Önceki
- 97.4