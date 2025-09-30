- 개요
BA-PA: BOEING CO
BA-PA 환율이 오늘 -1.70%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 69.65이고 고가는 70.16이었습니다.
BOEING CO 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
자주 묻는 질문
What is BA-PA stock price today?
BOEING CO stock is priced at 70.16 today. It trades within -1.70%, yesterday's close was 71.37, and trading volume reached 22. The live price chart of BA-PA shows these updates.
Does BOEING CO stock pay dividends?
BOEING CO is currently valued at 70.16. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 3.25% and USD. View the chart live to track BA-PA movements.
How to buy BA-PA stock?
You can buy BOEING CO shares at the current price of 70.16. Orders are usually placed near 70.16 or 70.46, while 22 and 0.13% show market activity. Follow BA-PA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BA-PA stock?
Investing in BOEING CO involves considering the yearly range 64.50 - 75.61 and current price 70.16. Many compare -4.75% and 3.25% before placing orders at 70.16 or 70.46. Explore the BA-PA price chart live with daily changes.
What are BOEING CO stock highest prices?
The highest price of BOEING CO in the past year was 75.61. Within 64.50 - 75.61, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 71.37 helps spot resistance levels. Track BOEING CO performance using the live chart.
What are BOEING CO stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of BOEING CO (BA-PA) over the year was 64.50. Comparing it with the current 70.16 and 64.50 - 75.61 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BA-PA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BA-PA stock split?
BOEING CO has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 71.37, and 3.25% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 71.37
- 시가
- 70.07
- Bid
- 70.16
- Ask
- 70.46
- 저가
- 69.65
- 고가
- 70.16
- 볼륨
- 22
- 일일 변동
- -1.70%
- 월 변동
- -4.75%
- 6개월 변동
- 3.25%
- 년간 변동율
- 3.25%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4