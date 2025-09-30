KotasyonBölümler
Dövizler / ATMVU
ATMVU: AlphaVest Acquisition Corp - Unit

22.0000 USD 4.9500 (29.03%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

ATMVU fiyatı bugün 29.03% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 19.0000 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 42.0000 aralığında işlem gördü.

AlphaVest Acquisition Corp - Unit hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Günlük aralık
19.0000 42.0000
Yıllık aralık
11.2100 42.0000
Önceki kapanış
17.0500
Açılış
19.0000
Satış
22.0000
Alış
22.0030
Düşük
19.0000
Yüksek
42.0000
Hacim
145
Günlük değişim
29.03%
Aylık değişim
79.01%
6 aylık değişim
94.69%
Yıllık değişim
96.08%
30 Eylül, Salı
10:00
USD
Fed Başkanı Jefferson'ın Konuşması
Açıklanan
Beklenti
Önceki
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Kompozit-20 y/y
Açıklanan
Beklenti
1.7%
Önceki
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Kompozit-20 (Mevsimsel Olarak Ayarlanmamış) m/m
Açıklanan
Beklenti
-0.4%
Önceki
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago İş Barometresi
Açıklanan
Beklenti
45.8
Önceki
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS İş Olanakları
Açıklanan
Beklenti
7.326 M
Önceki
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Tüketici Güven Endeksi
Açıklanan
Beklenti
100.7
Önceki
97.4