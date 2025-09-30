- Genel bakış
- Hisse senetleri
- Dövizler
- Kripto paralar
- Metaller
- Endeksler
- Emtialar
ASPSZ: ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS S.A.
ASPSZ fiyatı bugün -11.91% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 0.5603 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 0.6758 aralığında işlem gördü.
ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS S.A. hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is ASPSZ stock price today?
ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS S.A. stock is priced at 0.5814 today. It trades within -11.91%, yesterday's close was 0.6600, and trading volume reached 33. The live price chart of ASPSZ shows these updates.
Does ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS S.A. stock pay dividends?
ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS S.A. is currently valued at 0.5814. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 16.28% and USD. View the chart live to track ASPSZ movements.
How to buy ASPSZ stock?
You can buy ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS S.A. shares at the current price of 0.5814. Orders are usually placed near 0.5814 or 0.5844, while 33 and -13.97% show market activity. Follow ASPSZ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into ASPSZ stock?
Investing in ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS S.A. involves considering the yearly range 0.2600 - 1.3500 and current price 0.5814. Many compare -9.16% and 16.28% before placing orders at 0.5814 or 0.5844. Explore the ASPSZ price chart live with daily changes.
What are ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS S.A. stock highest prices?
The highest price of ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS S.A. in the past year was 1.3500. Within 0.2600 - 1.3500, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 0.6600 helps spot resistance levels. Track ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS S.A. performance using the live chart.
What are ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS S.A. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS S.A. (ASPSZ) over the year was 0.2600. Comparing it with the current 0.5814 and 0.2600 - 1.3500 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ASPSZ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did ASPSZ stock split?
ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS S.A. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 0.6600, and 16.28% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 0.6600
- Açılış
- 0.6758
- Satış
- 0.5814
- Alış
- 0.5844
- Düşük
- 0.5603
- Yüksek
- 0.6758
- Hacim
- 33
- Günlük değişim
- -11.91%
- Aylık değişim
- -9.16%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 16.28%
- Yıllık değişim
- 16.28%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 1.7%
- Önceki
- 2.1%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.0%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 45.8
- Önceki
- 41.5
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.326 M
- Önceki
- 7.181 M
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 100.7
- Önceki
- 97.4