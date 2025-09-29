- Overview
ASPSZ: ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS S.A.
ASPSZ exchange rate has changed by -14.76% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.5626 and at a high of 0.6758.
Follow ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS S.A. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is ASPSZ stock price today?
ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS S.A. stock is priced at 0.5626 today. It trades within -14.76%, yesterday's close was 0.6600, and trading volume reached 31. The live price chart of ASPSZ shows these updates.
Does ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS S.A. stock pay dividends?
ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS S.A. is currently valued at 0.5626. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 12.52% and USD. View the chart live to track ASPSZ movements.
How to buy ASPSZ stock?
You can buy ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS S.A. shares at the current price of 0.5626. Orders are usually placed near 0.5626 or 0.5656, while 31 and -16.75% show market activity. Follow ASPSZ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into ASPSZ stock?
Investing in ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS S.A. involves considering the yearly range 0.2600 - 1.3500 and current price 0.5626. Many compare -12.09% and 12.52% before placing orders at 0.5626 or 0.5656. Explore the ASPSZ price chart live with daily changes.
What are ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS S.A. stock highest prices?
The highest price of ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS S.A. in the past year was 1.3500. Within 0.2600 - 1.3500, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 0.6600 helps spot resistance levels. Track ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS S.A. performance using the live chart.
What are ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS S.A. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS S.A. (ASPSZ) over the year was 0.2600. Comparing it with the current 0.5626 and 0.2600 - 1.3500 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ASPSZ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did ASPSZ stock split?
ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS S.A. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 0.6600, and 12.52% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 0.6600
- Open
- 0.6758
- Bid
- 0.5626
- Ask
- 0.5656
- Low
- 0.5626
- High
- 0.6758
- Volume
- 31
- Daily Change
- -14.76%
- Month Change
- -12.09%
- 6 Months Change
- 12.52%
- Year Change
- 12.52%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 4.0%
- Fcst
- 2.0%
- Prev
- -0.3%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev