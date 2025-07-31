Dövizler / APG
APG: APi Group Corporation
34.95 USD 0.54 (1.52%)
Sektör: Sanayi Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
APG fiyatı bugün -1.52% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 34.94 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 35.73 aralığında işlem gördü.
APi Group Corporation hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Günlük aralık
34.94 35.73
Yıllık aralık
30.76 51.95
- Önceki kapanış
- 35.49
- Açılış
- 35.58
- Satış
- 34.95
- Alış
- 35.25
- Düşük
- 34.94
- Yüksek
- 35.73
- Hacim
- 3.374 K
- Günlük değişim
- -1.52%
- Aylık değişim
- -0.23%
- 6 aylık değişim
- -1.91%
- Yıllık değişim
- 6.59%
21 Eylül, Pazar