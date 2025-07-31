Moedas / APG
APG: APi Group Corporation
34.95 USD 0.25 (0.72%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do APG para hoje mudou para 0.72%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 34.60 e o mais alto foi 34.96.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas APi Group Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
34.60 34.96
Faixa anual
30.76 51.95
- Fechamento anterior
- 34.70
- Open
- 34.90
- Bid
- 34.95
- Ask
- 35.25
- Low
- 34.60
- High
- 34.96
- Volume
- 113
- Mudança diária
- 0.72%
- Mudança mensal
- -0.23%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -1.91%
- Mudança anual
- 6.59%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh