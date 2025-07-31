Valute / APG
APG: APi Group Corporation
35.13 USD 0.18 (0.52%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio APG ha avuto una variazione del 0.52% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 34.73 e ad un massimo di 35.16.
Segui le dinamiche di APi Group Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
APG News
Intervallo Giornaliero
34.73 35.16
Intervallo Annuale
30.76 51.95
- Chiusura Precedente
- 34.95
- Apertura
- 34.81
- Bid
- 35.13
- Ask
- 35.43
- Minimo
- 34.73
- Massimo
- 35.16
- Volume
- 1.458 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.52%
- Variazione Mensile
- 0.29%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -1.40%
- Variazione Annuale
- 7.14%