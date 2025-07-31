통화 / APG
APG: APi Group Corporation
34.95 USD 0.54 (1.52%)
부문: 공업 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
APG 환율이 오늘 -1.52%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 34.94이고 고가는 35.73이었습니다.
APi Group Corporation 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
APG News
일일 변동 비율
34.94 35.73
년간 변동
30.76 51.95
- 이전 종가
- 35.49
- 시가
- 35.58
- Bid
- 34.95
- Ask
- 35.25
- 저가
- 34.94
- 고가
- 35.73
- 볼륨
- 3.374 K
- 일일 변동
- -1.52%
- 월 변동
- -0.23%
- 6개월 변동
- -1.91%
- 년간 변동율
- 6.59%
