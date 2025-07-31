Devises / APG
APG: APi Group Corporation
34.95 USD 0.54 (1.52%)
Secteur: Industriels Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de APG a changé de -1.52% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 34.94 et à un maximum de 35.73.
Suivez la dynamique APi Group Corporation. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
Range quotidien
34.94 35.73
Range Annuel
30.76 51.95
- Clôture Précédente
- 35.49
- Ouverture
- 35.58
- Bid
- 34.95
- Ask
- 35.25
- Plus Bas
- 34.94
- Plus Haut
- 35.73
- Volume
- 3.374 K
- Changement quotidien
- -1.52%
- Changement Mensuel
- -0.23%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- -1.91%
- Changement Annuel
- 6.59%
