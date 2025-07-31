CotationsSections
APG: APi Group Corporation

34.95 USD 0.54 (1.52%)
Secteur: Industriels Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de APG a changé de -1.52% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 34.94 et à un maximum de 35.73.

Suivez la dynamique APi Group Corporation. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
34.94 35.73
Range Annuel
30.76 51.95
Clôture Précédente
35.49
Ouverture
35.58
Bid
34.95
Ask
35.25
Plus Bas
34.94
Plus Haut
35.73
Volume
3.374 K
Changement quotidien
-1.52%
Changement Mensuel
-0.23%
Changement à 6 Mois
-1.91%
Changement Annuel
6.59%
