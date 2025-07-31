货币 / APG
APG: APi Group Corporation
35.05 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
版块: 工业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日APG汇率已更改0.00%。当日，交易品种以低点35.00和高点35.31进行交易。
关注APi Group Corporation动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
35.00 35.31
年范围
30.76 51.95
- 前一天收盘价
- 35.05
- 开盘价
- 35.14
- 卖价
- 35.05
- 买价
- 35.35
- 最低价
- 35.00
- 最高价
- 35.31
- 交易量
- 482
- 日变化
- 0.00%
- 月变化
- 0.06%
- 6个月变化
- -1.63%
- 年变化
- 6.89%
