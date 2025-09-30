What is AMBP-WT stock price today? Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. Warrants, each exercisable for one stock is priced at 0.0154 today. It trades within -21.83%, yesterday's close was 0.0197, and trading volume reached 4. The live price chart of AMBP-WT shows these updates.

Does Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. Warrants, each exercisable for one stock pay dividends? Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. Warrants, each exercisable for one is currently valued at 0.0154. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -48.67% and USD. View the chart live to track AMBP-WT movements.

How to buy AMBP-WT stock? You can buy Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. Warrants, each exercisable for one shares at the current price of 0.0154. Orders are usually placed near 0.0154 or 0.0184, while 4 and 24.19% show market activity. Follow AMBP-WT updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into AMBP-WT stock? Investing in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. Warrants, each exercisable for one involves considering the yearly range 0.0101 - 0.1175 and current price 0.0154. Many compare -18.95% and -21.03% before placing orders at 0.0154 or 0.0184. Explore the AMBP-WT price chart live with daily changes.

What are Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. stock highest prices? The highest price of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. in the past year was 0.1175. Within 0.0101 - 0.1175, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 0.0197 helps spot resistance levels. Track Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. Warrants, each exercisable for one performance using the live chart.

What are Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. stock lowest prices? The lowest price of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (AMBP-WT) over the year was 0.0101. Comparing it with the current 0.0154 and 0.0101 - 0.1175 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch AMBP-WT moves on the chart live for more details.