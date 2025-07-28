FiyatlarBölümler
Dövizler / ALRS
ALRS: Alerus Financial Corporation

23.13 USD 0.29 (1.24%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

ALRS fiyatı bugün -1.24% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 23.08 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 23.50 aralığında işlem gördü.

Alerus Financial Corporation hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır.

Günlük aralık
23.08 23.50
Yıllık aralık
15.81 24.41
Önceki kapanış
23.42
Açılış
23.50
Satış
23.13
Alış
23.43
Düşük
23.08
Yüksek
23.50
Hacim
453
Günlük değişim
-1.24%
Aylık değişim
4.99%
6 aylık değişim
25.71%
Yıllık değişim
4.14%
21 Eylül, Pazar