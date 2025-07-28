Dövizler / ALRS
ALRS: Alerus Financial Corporation
23.13 USD 0.29 (1.24%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
ALRS fiyatı bugün -1.24% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 23.08 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 23.50 aralığında işlem gördü.
Alerus Financial Corporation hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Günlük aralık
23.08 23.50
Yıllık aralık
15.81 24.41
- Önceki kapanış
- 23.42
- Açılış
- 23.50
- Satış
- 23.13
- Alış
- 23.43
- Düşük
- 23.08
- Yüksek
- 23.50
- Hacim
- 453
- Günlük değişim
- -1.24%
- Aylık değişim
- 4.99%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 25.71%
- Yıllık değişim
- 4.14%
21 Eylül, Pazar