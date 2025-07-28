通貨 / ALRS
ALRS: Alerus Financial Corporation
23.42 USD 0.67 (2.95%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
ALRSの今日の為替レートは、2.95%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり23.00の安値と23.44の高値で取引されました。
Alerus Financial Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
23.00 23.44
1年のレンジ
15.81 24.41
- 以前の終値
- 22.75
- 始値
- 23.15
- 買値
- 23.42
- 買値
- 23.72
- 安値
- 23.00
- 高値
- 23.44
- 出来高
- 330
- 1日の変化
- 2.95%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 6.31%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 27.28%
- 1年の変化
- 5.45%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K