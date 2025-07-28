クォートセクション
通貨 / ALRS
ALRS: Alerus Financial Corporation

23.42 USD 0.67 (2.95%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

ALRSの今日の為替レートは、2.95%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり23.00の安値と23.44の高値で取引されました。

Alerus Financial Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
23.00 23.44
1年のレンジ
15.81 24.41
以前の終値
22.75
始値
23.15
買値
23.42
買値
23.72
安値
23.00
高値
23.44
出来高
330
1日の変化
2.95%
1ヶ月の変化
6.31%
6ヶ月の変化
27.28%
1年の変化
5.45%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K