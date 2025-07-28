통화 / ALRS
ALRS: Alerus Financial Corporation
23.13 USD 0.29 (1.24%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
ALRS 환율이 오늘 -1.24%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 23.08이고 고가는 23.50이었습니다.
Alerus Financial Corporation 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
23.08 23.50
년간 변동
15.81 24.41
- 이전 종가
- 23.42
- 시가
- 23.50
- Bid
- 23.13
- Ask
- 23.43
- 저가
- 23.08
- 고가
- 23.50
- 볼륨
- 453
- 일일 변동
- -1.24%
- 월 변동
- 4.99%
- 6개월 변동
- 25.71%
- 년간 변동율
- 4.14%
