Product Name: Funded Crypto Growth Guard

Subtitle: Automated BTC & ETH Volatility Engine. AI-Calibrated for Prop Firm Challenges & Steady Capital Growth.

Stop Gambling. Start Compounding.

Are you tired of blowing accounts on high-risk grids and martingale bots? Funded Crypto Growth Guard is the institutional-grade answer to the chaos of the crypto market. Designed specifically for Prop Firm Challenges and serious personal growth, this is not just another EA—it is a dual-core volatility sentinel. It does not guess where the price will go; it waits for the market to reveal its hand, then strikes with surgical precision. By trading Bitcoin (BTCUSD) and Ethereum (ETHUSD) simultaneously, it diversifies your risk while doubling your opportunity, using a smart, self-adjusting logic that adapts to market conditions automatically. Whether you are fighting to pass a $100k Challenge or growing your own equity, this bot is your safety net and your sword.

Why This is the "Must-Have" Bot for 2026

1. The "Set & Forget" AI Engine Most bots fail because they rely on static, outdated settings. The market changes every day.

The Solution: This EA features a powerful Backend Calibration Engine . Every time it loads, it analyzes the last 1000 days (3 years) of market data.

The Result: It automatically calculates the perfect Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Volatility Trigger based on the actual daily range of the asset. You never have to tweak complex parameters again.

2. Prop Firm Ready (Low Drawdown Focus) Prop firms hate uncontrolled risk. So do we.

No Martingale. No Grid. No Dangerous Averaging.

Every trade has a Hard Stop Loss protected by the volatility logic.

Includes a Smart Trailing Stop that locks in profit as soon as the trade moves in your favor.

Spread Protection: Prevents entries during news spikes or high-spread hours to protect your account.

3. Dual-Asset Capability Why trade one pair when you can dominate two?

The bot monitors BTCUSD and ETHUSD in parallel on a single chart.

Smart logic ensures it never over-leverages, keeping your margin usage safe even on smaller accounts.

How It Works

The strategy is built on Tick-Volume Velocity. It detects sudden, sharp price movements that signal the start of a trend.

Scan: It buffers tick data in real-time, looking for institutional order flow. Trigger: If price moves X% within 1 second (calibrated automatically), it enters the trade in the direction of momentum. Guard: A tight Stop Loss is placed immediately. Grow: As price extends, the Trailing Stop chases the price, maximizing the run while removing risk.

Parameters (Clean & Simple)

We believe technology should be simple. The complex math is hidden; you only see what matters.

GLOBAL SETTINGS

Max Spread: Maximum allowed spread in points (Default: 500 for Crypto).

Use Trailing: Enable smart profit locking.

PAIR CONFIGURATION (Setup for BTC & ETH)

Enable Pair: Turn specific pairs On/Off.

Symbol Name: Enter your broker's symbol (e.g., "BTCUSD", "Bitcoin", "ETHUSD.m").

Lot Size: Fixed lot size for each trade.

TRADING HOURS (Hidden Logic)

The bot automatically trades 24/7 but filters out "dead zones" based on its internal volatility map.

Setup Instructions

Open a BTCUSD chart (Timeframe: M1 is recommended for tick monitoring). Drag and Drop the Funded Crypto Growth Guard onto the chart. In the settings, check your broker's symbol names (e.g., if your broker uses BTCUSD.pro , type that in). Set your desired Lot Size (Recommendation: 0.01 per $1,000 balance for low risk). Ensure "Algo Trading" is Green/Enabled at the top.

Recommendations & Requirements

Account Type: ECN, Raw, or Low Spread accounts are highly recommended for Crypto.

Leverage: 1:100 or higher is ideal.

VPS: A VPS with low latency (under 20ms) is recommended for best execution speed.

Backtesting: Please backtest on "Every Tick" mode. The strategy relies on tick data, so "Open Prices Only" will not be accurate.

Disclaimer Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Crypto trading involves significant risk. This EA is a tool to assist your trading decisions, not a magic money printer. Always test on a Demo account first to understand the logic.