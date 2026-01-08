Gold Raider LVN Strategy for XAUUSD

It is an advanced automated trading bot simulating Volume Profile analysis and CVD (Cumulative Volume Delta) to identify optimal entry points. The system is optimized for XAUUSD





The strategy simulate CVD (Cumulative Volume Delta) analysis, which tracks the difference between buying and selling pressure at different price levels. When it detects strong aggressive buying or selling at

low-volume zones, it enters a trade.



Remember to enable trading before testing by setting the input parameter "Trade on XAUUSD (Gold) = True"



Key Concepts

VAH/VAL - Upper and lower boundaries of the 70% volume concentration zone

- Upper and lower boundaries of the 70% volume concentration zone POC - Price level with highest trading volume (Point of Control)

- Price level with highest trading volume (Point of Control) LVN - Low Volume Nodes, areas of low price resistance

- Low Volume Nodes, areas of low price resistance Aggressive Print - Strong volume bursts (buy/sell) signaling institutional activity

Entry Logic BUY Signal: Price near VAL (lower boundary of value area)

Aggressive buying volume detected

CVD confirms buying dominance SELL Signal: Price near VAH (upper boundary of value area)

Aggressive selling volume detected

CVD confirms selling dominance Position Management Multi-Layer Protection System: Breakeven - Move SL to entry + offset after minimum profit reached Trailing Stop - Dynamically follow price as profit increases Emergency SL - Automatically tighten SL when strong opposite M5 movement detected Daily Close - Close all positions within specified time window (if enabled)

In simple terms: This bot is trying to finds "thin air" price zones where there's little trading activity, waits for strong buying or selling pressure to appear, then jumps in expecting price to move quickly through that