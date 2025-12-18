Trading Position Tool

Position Tool

Position Tool is a manual trading assistant for MetaTrader 5, designed to help traders visualize positions, manage risk, and plan trades clearly on the chart.

This product does not perform automated trading and does not provide trading signals.

It is intended for traders who prefer full control over their trading decisions.

Key Features

Draw Long and Short positions directly on the chart

Automatic Risk/Reward (R:R) visualization

Adjustable entry, stop-loss, and take-profit levels

Clear display of position structure for better decision-making

Supports manual trade planning and analysis

Lightweight and optimized for daily trading workflow

Designed For

Manual traders

Price action traders

Swing and intraday traders

Traders who focus on risk management and trade planning

Important Notice

This product does not execute trades automatically

No trading strategy or profit guarantee is provided

All trading decisions remain the responsibility of the user

Past performance does not guarantee future results

License & Activation

Each purchase includes 10 hardware-bound activations

Reinstalling the operating system or using a different computer will consume one activation

Redistribution or resale of this product is prohibited

Platform Compatibility

MetaTrader 5 only

Works on all symbols and timeframes supported by MT5

Support

Support is provided for:

Installation issues

Product functionality questions

Trading advice and strategy consultation are not included.

Conclusion

Position Tool is a clean and focused utility for traders who want to plan trades visually, manage risk properly, and stay disciplined without relying on automation.