Trading Position Tool
- Nguyen Trung Duong
- バージョン: 5.1
- アクティベーション: 10
Position Tool
Position Tool is a manual trading assistant for MetaTrader 5, designed to help traders visualize positions, manage risk, and plan trades clearly on the chart.
This product does not perform automated trading and does not provide trading signals.
It is intended for traders who prefer full control over their trading decisions.
Key Features
-
Draw Long and Short positions directly on the chart
-
Automatic Risk/Reward (R:R) visualization
-
Adjustable entry, stop-loss, and take-profit levels
-
Clear display of position structure for better decision-making
-
Supports manual trade planning and analysis
-
Lightweight and optimized for daily trading workflow
Designed For
-
Manual traders
-
Price action traders
-
Swing and intraday traders
-
Traders who focus on risk management and trade planning
Important Notice
-
This product does not execute trades automatically
-
No trading strategy or profit guarantee is provided
-
All trading decisions remain the responsibility of the user
-
Past performance does not guarantee future results
License & Activation
-
Each purchase includes 10 hardware-bound activations
-
Reinstalling the operating system or using a different computer will consume one activation
-
Redistribution or resale of this product is prohibited
Platform Compatibility
-
MetaTrader 5 only
-
Works on all symbols and timeframes supported by MT5
Support
Support is provided for:
-
Installation issues
-
Product functionality questions
Trading advice and strategy consultation are not included.
Conclusion
Position Tool is a clean and focused utility for traders who want to plan trades visually, manage risk properly, and stay disciplined without relying on automation.
