PivotMaster Pro
PivotMaster Pro – The Ultimate Multi-Level Pivot Indicator
Overview
PivotMaster Pro is a professional-grade pivot indicator designed for traders who rely on precision and clarity. It automatically plots Classic Pivots and DeMark Pivots, along with previous day’s Open, High, Low and current day’s Open, giving you a complete view of market structure at a glance.
Key Features
-
Displays both Classic Pivot Points and DeMark Pivot Lines
-
Shows Previous Day OHLC and Current Day Open levels
-
Works on any timeframe and any instrument
-
Clean, optimized visual layout for intraday and swing traders
-
Ideal for identifying support/resistance zones and trend shifts
Use Cases
Perfect for scalpers, day traders, and swing traders who want to see all major price levels in one clean view.