PivotMaster Pro – The Ultimate Multi-Level Pivot Indicator

Overview

PivotMaster Pro is a professional-grade pivot indicator designed for traders who rely on precision and clarity. It automatically plots Classic Pivots and DeMark Pivots, along with previous day’s Open, High, Low and current day’s Open, giving you a complete view of market structure at a glance.

Key Features

Displays both Classic Pivot Points and DeMark Pivot Lines

Shows Previous Day OHLC and Current Day Open levels

Works on any timeframe and any instrument

Clean, optimized visual layout for intraday and swing traders

Ideal for identifying support/resistance zones and trend shifts

Use Cases

Perfect for scalpers, day traders, and swing traders who want to see all major price levels in one clean view.