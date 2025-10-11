Dual Trend Assassin

Dual Trend Assassin - Crystal Clear Trading Signals

Why Dual Trend Assassin? Unlike standard indicators, this uses TWO ATR calculations (short-term and long-term) working together to filter out false signals and confirm high-probability trend reversals. You only get signals when BOTH timeframes align - meaning stronger, more reliable entries.

Key Features:

Clean Visual Signals - Bold buy/sell arrows that are impossible to miss

Flexible Alert System - Choose from popup alerts, email notifications, or mobile push alerts

Customizable Parameters - Adjust ATR periods and multipliers for any market or timeframe

Wick Consideration - Option to use wicks or closing prices for more aggressive or conservative signals

Zero Repainting - Signals appear on candle close and stay permanent

Perfect For:

  • Swing traders looking for strong trend reversals
  • Day traders who need reliable entry points
  • Anyone tired of choppy, whipsaw signals from single-timeframe indicators

Works on all timeframes and instruments - Forex, stocks, commodities, crypto, and indices.

Stop second-guessing your entries. Let Dual Trend Assassin show you when both short and long-term trends agree it's time to trade.


