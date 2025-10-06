Hull Moving Avg

Hull Moving Average (HMA)

The Hull Moving Average (HMA) is a refined version of the traditional moving average, designed to minimize lag while keeping the line smooth and precise.
Developed by Alan Hull, this indicator provides a faster and more accurate trend signal than standard moving averages such as the SMA or EMA.

How It Works

The Hull Moving Average uses a Weighted Moving Average (WMA) in a special way to reduce delay and smooth price movement.
Its calculation follows three main steps:

  1. Calculate a WMA with period n/2 and multiply it by 2.
  2. Subtract a WMA with period n.
  3. Apply another WMA to the result, with a period equal to the square root of n.

Formula:
HMA(n) = WMA(2 × WMA(n/2) − WMA(n)), √n

This process makes the line much more responsive to recent price changes without the noise common in faster moving averages.


Advantages:

  • Reduced Lag: Reacts faster than SMA or EMA, providing earlier signals.
  • Smooth and Clean: Eliminates unnecessary noise and false fluctuations.
  • Clear Trend Detection: Helps identify both short-term and long-term market direction.
  • Versatile: Works well across different timeframes and trading styles.


Typical Usage

The HMA is often used to identify trend direction and potential entry or exit zones:

  • Bullish Trend: Price above the HMA indicates upward momentum.

  • Bearish Trend: Price below the HMA indicates downward momentum.

  • Crossovers: Price crossing the HMA can act as a signal for a possible trend change.


Example Interpretation

  • Uptrend Confirmation: When the HMA curves upward and the price closes above it — bullish strength.

  • Downtrend Confirmation: When the HMA turns downward and the price stays below — bearish continuation.

  • Reversal Detection: A change in HMA slope can warn of an early market reversal.



Altri dall’autore
MACD with Histogram Color Change
Tiago Azevedo Amorim Martins
Indicatori
This Indicator works as a momentum oscillator however it is most used to surf the trends. Despite of being an oscillator, MACD (Moving Average Convergence/Divergence) doesn't work with over limit conditions (such as OverBought or OverSold). Graphically it's shown as two lines and an histogram with the diference of them. Standard metatrader has this indicator, however with only the two lines and without the histogram. This way it is much easier to read and uderstand it.
FREE
Exponential Moving Average
Tiago Azevedo Amorim Martins
Indicatori
Exponential Moving Average (EMA) Indicator The Exponential Moving Average (EMA) is one of the most widely used indicators in technical analysis. It smooths out price fluctuations to help traders identify market trends more clearly — without being too slow to react to price changes. Unlike the Simple Moving Average (SMA), the EMA gives greater weight to recent prices , making it more responsive to new market information. This makes it ideal for traders who want to detect trend reversals earlier o
FREE
Simple Moving Avg
Tiago Azevedo Amorim Martins
Indicatori
Simple Moving Average (SMA) Indicator The Simple Moving Average (SMA) is one of the most fundamental and widely used tools in technical analysis. It provides a clear visual representation of the market trend by smoothing out price fluctuations over a specified period. Unlike the Exponential Moving Average (EMA) , which reacts more quickly to recent price changes, the SMA gives equal weight to all price points in the calculation, making it ideal for identifying long-term trend direction and re
FREE
SSL Indicator
Tiago Azevedo Amorim Martins
Indicatori
Indicador SSL para MetaTrader 5 - Poderosa Ferramenta Seguidora de Tendências O Indicador SSL é uma ferramenta de tendência altamente eficiente e confiável, projetada para ajudar os traders a identificar tendências de mercado com facilidade e precisão. Baseado em médias móveis, o Indicador SSL (Step Stop Line) muda de cor e fornece sinais visuais claros quando há uma possível reversão de tendência. Esta ferramenta é excelente para traders que desejam aproveitar tendências de mercado fortes, evit
Costumized Moving Average
Tiago Azevedo Amorim Martins
Indicatori
This is not a conventional Moving Average Indicator. With this indicator, you can fully costumize your moving average. You can select the "Source" Price (not only the standard prices that come with Metatrader), "Period" of it, and the "Smooth" Calculation that you want to apply. There are many of them, such as SMA (Simple Moving Average), SMMA (Smoothed Moving Average), EMA (Exponential Moving Average), DEMA (Double Exponential Moving Average), TEMA (Triple Exponential Moving Average) and LWMA (
Heikin Ashi Standard
Tiago Azevedo Amorim Martins
Indicatori
This Indicator represents the standard Heikin Ashi Candle converter from normal candles. They are applied on a different chart, so you can identify easily both prices. You can also change candles to your favourite colours. If you want to, you can use this indicator into an iCostum, so you can apply other indicators over this on, because there are excellent indicators combined with this type of candles
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione