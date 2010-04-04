SuperTrend KivancOzbilgic

This indicator that I am sharing publicly is an adaptation for MetaTrader 5 (MT5), and I want to make it absolutely clear that it is not my original work. The original code was published on the TradingView platform and can be freely accessed at the following official link:

👉 TradingView – Original Indicator

The reason for making it public on MetaTrader 5 is that I want more people to have free access to it, just as its original author shares it on TradingView. This publication is not intended to claim authorship or alter the original idea of the indicator, but simply to provide access to the same tool on another platform.

In addition, if future improvements or adjustments are made, they will be applied directly to this MT5 version in order to further optimize its performance. This indicator can also be used as a component of automated strategies in Expert Advisors (EA), providing greater flexibility for those who want to integrate it into algorithmic trading systems.

⚠️ Disclaimer:

This indicator is shared for educational and operational support purposes only. Making the code available on MetaTrader 5 does not guarantee results, profitability, or accuracy. Every trader is responsible for their own investment decisions and for the way they use this tool. I am not liable for any losses, execution errors, or misinterpretations resulting from the use of this indicator.

The sole purpose of this release is to expand access to existing tools from the TradingView ecosystem, offering an alternative for those who work with MetaTrader 5.