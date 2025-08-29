SwingArm ATR Trend Indicator
- Göstergeler
- Morteza Fakoorrad
- Sürüm: 1.1
- Güncellendi: 29 Ağustos 2025
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
SwingArm provides visual confirmation of a trend change. Colored Fibonacci based bands is an easy way to understand the trend and trail stops. This indicator is MT5 version of Tradingview indicator (SwingArm ATR Trend Indicator by vsnfnd).
Features:
- 3 Default fibonacci levels bands.
- Colored clouds with 3 color spectrum for any trend.
- ATR Period and ATR Factor inputs.
Please call me if you need more input parameters or modified version of this indicator.