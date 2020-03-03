Automated trading strategy combining Engulfing and Pin Bar candlestick patterns with dynamic risk management. Built for traders who love price action but want automation.



Theis a fully automated trading system based on two of the most reliable candlestick patterns in price action trading — the Engulfing and the Pin Bar.It combines multi-timeframe confirmation, dynamic risk management, and advanced trade filters to deliver consistent trading opportunities in trending and ranging markets.





Live Signals 1: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2331149?source=Site+Signals+My



👉 Recommended Set Files & Installation Guide:

[Engulfing And Pin Bar Price Action EA – Set Files & Guide] https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/763931





Features:

Trades only high-probability price action setups (Engulfing & Pin Bar).

Multi-timeframe filtering for trend confirmation.

Customizable risk management — fixed lot or % balance.

Built-in trailing stop & break-even logic.

Spread filter to avoid high-cost entries.

Works on all major pairs, optimized for XAUUSD .

News filter ready (optional).

Inputs:

LotSize / RiskPercent — Choose fixed lot or dynamic risk.

StopLoss / TakeProfit — Manual or auto-calculated by ATR.

TimeFilters — Limit trading hours.

UseHigherTimeframeFilter — Trend confirmation from a bigger timeframe.

TrailingStop & BreakEven — Optional capital protection.

Recommended Settings:

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

Timeframe: H1

Risk: 1–2% per trade

Leverage: 1:100 or higher

Note- For XAUUSD set Files drop me message.

Performance

✅ Backtested on Gold: $1,000 → $5,000 in 6 months (default settings).

✅ Win rate: ~65–75% depending on symbol and timeframe.

✅ Low drawdown and steady equity curve.

(Past results do not guarantee future performance. Always test on demo before using live.)

Why Choose This EA?

Unlike many EAs that over-optimize for one market condition, the Engulfing & Pin Bar EA focuses on core price action logic that has worked for decades.

It’s simple, reliable, and designed for traders who value long-term consistency over “get rich quick” promises.



