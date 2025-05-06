============================================================

Aurora MultiTimeframe Pro - User Guide

============================================================



Product Overview:

-----------------

Aurora MultiTimeframe Pro is an advanced AI-driven Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 4, designed to analyze multiple timeframes and provide high-confidence trading signals. It uses a fusion of technical indicators, market regime detection, and dynamic risk management to optimize trading performance.



Key Features:

-------------

- Multi-timeframe signal analysis (5m, 15m, 1h)

- AI-driven confidence scoring for trades

- Dynamic take profit/stop loss and partial profit options

- Market regime and trend detection

- Visual dashboard for confidence levels

- Advanced risk management (including trailing stop, correlated pairs, etc.)



Installation:

-------------

1. Copy `MetaTrader4_EA_5min_Predictor.mq4` (Aurora MultiTimeframe Pro) into your MetaTrader 4 `Experts` folder.

2. Restart MetaTrader 4 or refresh the Navigator window.

3. Attach the EA to your desired chart (preferably a major forex pair, e.g., EURUSD).

4. Allow automated trading (ensure the "AutoTrading" button is enabled in MT4).



Inputs & Settings:

------------------

- **RiskPerTrade**: Percentage of account risked per trade.

- **UseDynamicTPSL**: Enable dynamic take profit/stop loss.

- **UsePartialProfitTaking**: Take partial profits at specified pip/percent levels.

- **UseTrailingStop**: Enable trailing stop feature.

- **ShowLargeTradingZones**: Display support/resistance zones on chart.

- **UseMarketRegimeDetection**: Enable adaptive strategy based on volatility.

- **CorrelatedPairs**: List of pairs to manage correlation risk.

- **ConfidenceThreshold**: Minimum confidence (0-100) required to open a trade.

- **Other parameters**: See EA input section for full customization.



Best Practices:

---------------

- Use on major forex pairs with good liquidity and low spreads.

- Test settings in Strategy Tester before going live.

- Adjust confidence threshold to control trade frequency and quality.

- Monitor the dashboard for confidence levels and signals.

- Avoid running during major news events unless "News" mode is enabled.

- Regularly update the EA to the latest version for new features and optimizations.



Troubleshooting:

----------------

- If no trades are taken, lower the confidence threshold or check trading hours.

- Ensure all required indicators are available in your MT4 installation.

- Check the Experts and Journal tabs for error messages.



Support & Licensing:

--------------------

- For support, updates, and licensing, visit the official MetaTrader Market page or contact Norse IT Limited.

- Licensing and rental periods are managed automatically by the MetaTrader Market platform.



Disclaimer:

-----------

Trading leveraged products involves significant risk. Use at your own risk. Norse IT Limited is not responsible for any loss incurred.



============================================================



