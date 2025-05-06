Aurora MultiTimeframe Pro

============================================================
Aurora MultiTimeframe Pro - User Guide
============================================================

Product Overview:
-----------------
Aurora MultiTimeframe Pro is an advanced AI-driven Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 4, designed to analyze multiple timeframes and provide high-confidence trading signals. It uses a fusion of technical indicators, market regime detection, and dynamic risk management to optimize trading performance.

Key Features:
-------------
- Multi-timeframe signal analysis (5m, 15m, 1h)
- AI-driven confidence scoring for trades
- Dynamic take profit/stop loss and partial profit options
- Market regime and trend detection
- Visual dashboard for confidence levels
- Advanced risk management (including trailing stop, correlated pairs, etc.)

Installation:
-------------
1. Copy `MetaTrader4_EA_5min_Predictor.mq4` (Aurora MultiTimeframe Pro) into your MetaTrader 4 `Experts` folder.
2. Restart MetaTrader 4 or refresh the Navigator window.
3. Attach the EA to your desired chart (preferably a major forex pair, e.g., EURUSD).
4. Allow automated trading (ensure the "AutoTrading" button is enabled in MT4).

Inputs & Settings:
------------------
- **RiskPerTrade**: Percentage of account risked per trade.
- **UseDynamicTPSL**: Enable dynamic take profit/stop loss.
- **UsePartialProfitTaking**: Take partial profits at specified pip/percent levels.
- **UseTrailingStop**: Enable trailing stop feature.
- **ShowLargeTradingZones**: Display support/resistance zones on chart.
- **UseMarketRegimeDetection**: Enable adaptive strategy based on volatility.
- **CorrelatedPairs**: List of pairs to manage correlation risk.
- **ConfidenceThreshold**: Minimum confidence (0-100) required to open a trade.
- **Other parameters**: See EA input section for full customization.

Best Practices:
---------------
- Use on major forex pairs with good liquidity and low spreads.
- Test settings in Strategy Tester before going live.
- Adjust confidence threshold to control trade frequency and quality.
- Monitor the dashboard for confidence levels and signals.
- Avoid running during major news events unless "News" mode is enabled.
- Regularly update the EA to the latest version for new features and optimizations.

Troubleshooting:
----------------
- If no trades are taken, lower the confidence threshold or check trading hours.
- Ensure all required indicators are available in your MT4 installation.
- Check the Experts and Journal tabs for error messages.

Support & Licensing:
--------------------
- For support, updates, and licensing, visit the official MetaTrader Market page or contact Norse IT Limited.
- Licensing and rental periods are managed automatically by the MetaTrader Market platform.

Disclaimer:
-----------
Trading leveraged products involves significant risk. Use at your own risk. Norse IT Limited is not responsible for any loss incurred.

============================================================

