Interaction and Correlation Indicator

Multi-Level Correlation Analysis of Currencies, Cryptocurrencies, Indices, and Stocks

Discover hidden relationships between assets and make data-driven decisions using advanced correlation analysis.

"Interaction and Correlation Indicator" is a professional trading tool designed for deep analysis of interdependencies across Forex, cryptocurrencies, indices, and stocks. The indicator calculates the dynamics between fast and slow moving averages (MA) for selected currency pairs, cross rates, and indices, uncovering hidden patterns and correlations beyond standard indicators.

Key Features

Multi-Asset Analysis

  • Track correlations for up to 512 assets simultaneously.

  • Supports direct pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD), inverse pairs (USDCAD, USDJPY), cryptocurrencies (BTCUSDT, ETHUSDT), indices (S&P 500, DAX), and stocks.

Advanced Calculation Logic

  • Cross-rate calculations to detect hidden dependencies.

  • Data normalization with customizable Min-Max scaling and power transformation for unified scaling.

Flexible Visualization

  • Customizable colors, line thickness, and labels for each asset.

  • Highlighting of primary indices (e.g., USD Index) on the chart.

  • Support for custom prefixes/suffixes (e.g., #EUR or XAUUSD+ ).

Key Benefits

  • Trade based on correlations: Identify weak (<0) and strong (>0) currencies, forecast movements using intermarket relationships.

  • Universal application: Works across Forex, indices, stocks, and crypto (if symbols are available).

  • Precision & control: Fine-tune normalization settings for machine learning or algorithmic trading.

Who Is This Indicator For?

  • Professional traders: Analyze cross-market dependencies and build advanced trading systems.

  • Scalpers & day traders: Quickly spot strong/weak assets in real time.

  • Algorithmic traders: Prepare data for ML models and automated strategies.

  • Beginners: Learn market dynamics through visual correlation displays.

Unlock new market insights today with the "Interaction and Correlation Indicator"!

Usage & Variable Definitions

Core Indicator Parameters

  • Base currency (YYY) ( major_currency ) (string) – Primary currency (YYY) for correlation calculations.

  • Line thickness for base currency ( major_width ) (int) – Base currency line thickness.

  • Line color for base currency ( major_color ) (color) – Base currency line color.

Direct Currency Pairs (xxxYYY)

  • Direct pairs (xxxYYY) ( xYYY_Pairs_Str ) (string) – List of direct pairs (e.g., EUR;GBP ). Separator: ; .

  • Line widths for direct pairs ( xYYY_Widths_Str ) (string) – Line thicknesses. 0 = hide. Separator: ; .

  • Colors for direct pairs ( xYYY_Colors_Str ) (string) – Line colors. Separator: ; .

Inverse Currency Pairs (YYYxxx)

  • Inverse pairs (YYYxxx) ( YYYx_Pairs_Str ) (string) – List of inverse pairs (e.g., JPY;CHF ). Separator: ; .

  • Line widths for inverse pairs ( YYYx_Widths_Str ) (string) – Line thicknesses. 0 = hide. Separator: ; .

  • Colors for inverse pairs ( YYYx_Colors_Str ) (string) – Line colors. Separator: ; .

Indices & Stocks (indexYYY)

  • Indices and stocks (indexYYY) ( idxYYY_Pairs_Str ) (string) – List of indices/stocks (e.g., SPX500;AAPL ). Separator: ; .

  • Line widths for indices/stocks ( idxYYY_Widths_Str ) (string) – Line thicknesses. 0 = hide. Separator: ; .

  • Colors for indices/stocks ( idxYYY_Colors_Str ) (string) – Line colors. Separator: ; .

  • Use prefixes for indices ( idxUsePrefixes ) (bool) – Enable symbol name prefixes.

Symbol Naming Conventions

  • Prefix for symbol name ( prefix_name_str ) (string) – Custom prefix (e.g., # or . ).

  • Postfix for symbol name ( postfix_name_str ) (string) – Custom postfix.

Calculation Parameters

  • Fast MA period ( MA_Fast ) (int) – Fast Moving Average length.

  • Slow MA period ( MA_Slow ) (int) – Slow Moving Average length.

  • MA type ( ma_method ) (ENUM_MA_METHOD) – MA, EMA, etc.

  • Price source ( _price ) (ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE) – Close, Open, etc.

  • Bars to calculate ( CalculateBar ) (int) – Number of bars ( -1 = all available). Recommended: 1440 .

Data Normalization

  • Min-Max normalization factor ( NormalizeMinMax ) (double) – Range scaling ( -1 = off).

  • Power normalization ( NormalizePow ) (double) – Distribution adjustment ( -1 = off).

Logging Settings

  • Logging level ( LogLevel ) (ENUM_LOG_LEVEL) – LOG_NONE , LOG_INFO , LOG_DEBUG .

Recommendations

  • Ensure proper historical data synchronization before launch.

  • Open charts for all symbols on the selected timeframe.


