PTI is an index developed by Tom Joseph, which compares the points of Purchase/Third Wave Sales with a Buying Momentum/Sales of The Fourth Wave. This comparison will then be transferred to an algorithm that calculates the VALUE of the PTI INDEX. You can learn more about this index by reading his book Simplified Wave Analysis. 

This indicator is an example of my understanding of this index. 

This index should be used as follows:
1) You need to click on the "Start Calculation" chart
2) Make the first click in the place where the second wave ended
3) The next mouse click should occur at the top (at the end) of the third wave
4) The last click should be at the end of the fourth wave
After that, the PTI value will be displayed next to the button. 

If this value is more than 35, then the 5th wave is likely to form.
ICT Unicorn Model
Minh Truong Pham
Göstergeler
The   ICT Unicorn Model   indicator highlights the presence of "unicorn" patterns on the user's chart which is derived from the lectures of   "The Inner Circle Trader" (ICT) . Detected patterns are followed by targets with a distance controlled by the user.   USAGE (image 2) At its core, the ICT Unicorn Model relies on two popular concepts, Fair Value Gaps and Breaker Blocks. This combination highlights a future area of support/resistance. A   Bullish Unicorn Pattern   consists out of:
CDC Trend Matrix
Peechanat Chatsermsak
Göstergeler
The CDC Trend Matrix is a next-generation indicator that seamlessly combines trend detection with momentum insights, helping you spot optimal entry and exit zones at a glance. Its intuitive “zone” coloring immediately signals Bullish, Bearish, or Sideways market phases, while on-chart alerts keep you informed without cluttering your screen. Highlights Color-coded bars for instant trend zone recognition Clear BUY/SELL labels for precise action points Fully customizable settings to match your ri
Makuchaku Super Order Block
Donaldo Sande Angiela
4 (1)
Göstergeler
Makuchaku Super Order Block Introducing the "Makuchaku Super Order Block" – an all-in-one, powerhouse trading tool that combines the market’s most effective indicators in one, intuitive interface. This is more than just an indicator; it's a comprehensive market intelligence solution. Engineered for peak performance and precision, OBFVG is the best indicator of 2024 and a must-have for every serious trader. Let's dive into the key features of this indicator and how each can enhance your trading
Clever Market Profile LVNs MT5
Carlos Forero
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Description The indicator uses market profile theory to show the most relevant trading zones, on a daily basis. The zones to be shown are LVN (low volume nodes) and POC (point of control). An LVN zone is one which represents price areas with the least time or volume throughout the day. Typically, these areas indicate a supply or demand initiative, and in the future, they can turn into important breakout or retracement zones. A POC zone is one which represents price areas with the most time or vo
Crash Crush Hunter
Muhammad Tanveer
Göstergeler
Hello Traders I have created this indicator to Catch SPIKES on Crash1000, Crash500 and Crash300. Follow the below mention instruction for better Result 1. When Red arrow pop up on the Chart, Take a Sell entry 2. Stay in trade until price break below from entry 3. Do not hold trades after all trades went in Blue 4. Keep adding position until spike cross below from intial entry See Example for more assistance
Wolfe Wave Scanner MT5
Reza Aghajanpour
5 (7)
Göstergeler
**  All Symbols  x  All Timeframes  scan just by pressing scanner button ** *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "Wolfe Wave Scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: A Wolfe Wave is created with five-wave patterns in price. It shows supply and demand and a fight towards a balance price. T hese waves of price actions can help traders identify the boundaries of   the trend . Also  It helps forecast how the price will move in the near futur
ReSu mt5
Daniel Opoku
Göstergeler
The Wamek Support and Resistant (WSR) Indicator is a remarkable tool that stands out in the world of technical analysis. It sets itself apart by cleverly combining price action and leading indicators to delineate support and resistance levels with a high degree of accuracy. Its unique feature is its adaptability; users can fine-tune the indicator by adjusting input parameters, enabling them to create customized support and resistance levels that suit their trading strategies. Notably, one of WSR
Urgently mt5
Tatiana Savkevych
Göstergeler
The Urgently indicator is designed to quickly determine the situation in the market, reflect the state of the market and signal profitable levels for opening trades. Market conditions change quickly enough, requiring constant calibration of trading strategies. Recommended for use in conjunction with any of the oscillators. The Urgently forex market trend indicator shows the trend direction and entry points. It smooths out price fluctuations when generating a signal by averaging the data and the
RevCan Trend Entry MT5
A K M Syedur Rahman
5 (1)
Göstergeler
[75% OFF - SALE ENDS SOON] - RevCan Trend Entry Point   is a trend based trade alert indicator for serious traders. It does all the price and chart analysis all by itself, and whenever it finds any potential high quality trading opportunity(Buy or Sell) using its revolutionized price prediction algorithms, it sends instant trade alert directly on the chart, MT4 terminal and on the mobile device.  The trade signals will be visible on the chart as Up and Down arrows, while the instant audible ale
Visual Range Directional Force Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Göstergeler
Range Directional Force Indicator – Designed for You to Optimize! The Range Directional Force Indicator is a cutting-edge tool designed to empower traders by visualizing market dynamics and directional strength. Built to offer insights into market trends and reversals, this indicator is an invaluable asset for traders seeking precision in their strategies. However, it is important to note that this indicator is not optimized, leaving room for you to tailor it to your unique trading preferences.
Accumulation and Distribution indicator
Ivan Eliecer Navarro Diaz
Göstergeler
The Accumulation and Distribution indicator is a volume-based indicator that was essentially designed to measure underlying supply and demand. This is accomplished by trying to determine whether traders are actually accumulating (buying) or distributing (selling). This is accomplished by plotting a cumulative total of the money flow volume for each period. This indicator can reveal divergences between volume flow and actual price to primarily affirm a current trend or to anticipate a future reve
SMC Venom Model BPR MT5
Ivan Butko
Göstergeler
L'indicatore SMC Venom Model BPR è uno strumento professionale per i trader che operano nell'ambito del concetto di Smart Money (SMC). Identifica automaticamente due modelli chiave sul grafico dei prezzi: FVG   (Fair Value Gap) è una combinazione di tre candele, in cui c'è un gap tra la prima e la terza candela. Forma una zona tra livelli in cui non c'è supporto di volume, il che spesso porta a una correzione dei prezzi. BPR   (Balanced Price Range) è una combinazione di due modelli FVG che for
Smart Prop Firm EA
Ralph Jordan Lipata De Jesus
4.17 (35)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Smart Prop Firm EA - Built by a 7-Figure Funded Trader   - Developed by an experienced funded trader with multiple verified prop firm certificates (Check Profile)   - Optimized specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on M15 timeframe Triple-Purpose Design - Suitable For Challenge, Funded and Live Accounts Challenge Accounts - Optimized to pass prop firm evaluations   Funded Accounts - Maintains strict compliance with all prop firm rules   Personal Live Accounts - Fully customizable risk settings for p
Weis Wave Double Side
Eduardo Da Costa Custodio Santos
Göstergeler
MT5 için Weis Wave Bouble Yan Göstergesi, araç setinin bir parçasıdır (Wyckoff Academy Wave Market) MT5 için Weis Wave Bouble yan Göstergesi, David Weis tarafından oluşturulan halihazırda kurulmuş Weis Wave'e dayalı olarak oluşturulmuştur. Weis Wave Çift Taraflı göstergesi, piyasayı olduğu gibi dalgalar halinde okur 1900 yılında R. Wyckoff tarafından. Çaba x sonuç, neden ve sonuç ve arz ve talebi belirlemeye yardımcı olur. Diferansiyeli, sıfır ekseninin altında kullanılabilmesi ve daha da iyileş
Gekko MACD Plus
Rodrigo Galeote
3 (3)
Göstergeler
Type: Oscillator This is Gekko's Cutomized Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD), a customized version of the famous MACD indicator. Use the regular MACD and take advantage of several entry signals calculations and different ways of being alerted whenever there is potential entry point. Inputs Fast MA Period: Period for the MACD's Fast Moving Average (default 12); Slow MA Period: Period for the MACD's Slow Moving Average (default 26); Signal Average Offset Period: Period for the Signal A
CoioteTradeDetector
Alexandre Moraes De Souza Lima
Göstergeler
O CoioteTradeDetector monitora o time and trades (time and salles), é possível criar filtros de alerta gráficos (plotagem de linha com qtd) com variações de agressões pré-definidas. É possível monitorar grandes lotes, ordens diretas e alta frequência de trades. Para perfeito funcionamento do produto é preciso ter os dados de agressão da corretora (acesso completo ao times and trades).
High Probability Reversal Arrow Indicator
Khalil Abokwaik
Göstergeler
High Probability Reversal Arrow Indicator The indicator looks for trend exhaustion areas, and plots Buy/Sell arrow after on confirmation of trend exhaustion. Signals can also   be shown as popup alerts, or be sent as e-mail or mobile phone notification. Trades can be taken on breakout of the signal candle. Inputs Signal Type: Aggressive/Normal History Bars : Can be set to 0 (zero) to show all historical signals, or can be set to a limited number of bars for faster execution. Show Alert : True/Fa
Visual River Flow Divergence Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Göstergeler
Introducing the River Flow Divergence Indicator Are you ready to unlock your trading potential? Meet the River Flow Divergence Indicator, a powerful tool designed to help you navigate market trends and reversals with precision. This indicator is tailored for traders who are eager to fine-tune their strategies and take control of their success. Note: This indicator is not optimized out of the box. It’s crafted for you to customize and optimize according to your unique trading style and goals. Ho
Excessive Momentum Indicator MT5
Young Ho Seo
5 (3)
Göstergeler
Introduction Excessive Momentum Indicator is the momentum indicator to measure the excessive momentum directly from raw price series. Hence, this is an extended price action and pattern trading. Excessive Momentum Indicator was originally developed by Young Ho Seo. This indicator demonstrates the concept of Equilibrium Fractal Wave and Practical Application at the same time. Excessive Momentum detects the market anomaly. Excessive momentum will give us a lot of clue about potential reversal and
MW Pattern Pro MT5
Noiros Tech
Göstergeler
M & W Pattern Pro is an advanced scanner for M and W patters , it uses extra filters to ensure scanned patterns are profitable. The indicator can be used with all symbols and time frames. The indicator is a non repaint indicator with accurate statistics calculations. To use , simply scan the most profitable pair using the statistics dashboard accuracy , then enter trades on signal arrow and exit at the TP and SL levels. STATISTICS : Accuracy 1 : This is the percentage of the times price hits TP
Fibo Harmonic Levels
reza rahmad
Göstergeler
Fibo Harmonic Levels Indicator  Overview The   Fibo Harmonic Levels   indicator is a powerful MetaTrader 5 (MT5) tool designed to automatically plot harmonic Fibonacci-based support and resistance levels on your chart. These levels and can be applied to different timeframes (Daily, Weekly, Monthly) either automatically or manually. The indicator also includes an   alert system   that notifies traders when price touches or crosses any harmonic level, with configurable pause intervals to prevent
