Candel Side Indicator for live trading

High, Low, Open, and Close of Candles: Utilizing the Bombafkan Indicator Tool 📊

With the Bombafkan Indicator, you can easily view the high, low, open, and close of candles and analyze this price information across different timeframes. This feature helps you perform more accurate analyses and optimize your trading strategies with a comprehensive view of price movements. 🚀📈

Additionally, the Bombafkan Strategy includes a setup called the "Candle-Side Signal," which allows you to easily take buy or sell actions. With this strategy, you can make quicker and more precise trading decisions, leading to better results in your trades.



