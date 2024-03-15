Gann Swing Structure
- Göstergeler
- Kirill Borovskii
- Sürüm: 1.2
- Güncellendi: 25 Mart 2024
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Important note: Before using it, make sure to load the M1 history.
Just started interacting with Kirill’s Gann Swing Structure indicator so still learning on the proper usage However told to my self the idea of deciphering/calculating stats/probabilities from inside Gann swing and Kirill being quite confident in using 100 probability is pretty amazing. 500$ for such a functionality is a steal/very generous price! Also as someone being exposed to WD Gann’s work since 2006 can confirm that Kirill could very much be pioneer in this area of research pertaining to Gann’s work. Can also confirm once you load sufficient amount of M1 data to support higher timeframes Percentage stats off Gann swing appears to be accurate. What I’ve meant to say they match Kirill’s YouTube videos that price will Revisit 100% level. Pretty amazing to witness first hand if you ask me. Yes, this indicator I suppose is for niche application however I don’t see a reason why anyone couldn’t utilize Kirill’s research assuming proper rules being followed (very similar to support and demand zones). You just need to keep an open mind that there’s whole world beyond traditional technical analysis. To something classical analysts may say “no it’s not possible”. :). If you have an open mind and willing to venture into areas some may define as “fringe” and willing to drastically improve your manual trading prowess this indicator will be perfect addition pertaining to your position exit/TPs. Enjoy! Alex.
