Gann Time Forecast
This indicator is based on the work of legendary trader William Gann, specifically using mathematical models and data from past days. It calculates potential time for a reversal based on selected parameters for the current day. The time is displayed in the future, at the opening of the day and does not change thereafter. The indicator also includes alerts when potential reversal time approaches. An algorithm for possible price movement is built into the indicator. When the time comes, an alert is issued, and the color of the instrument's line changes. Red - indicates possible downward movement. Green - indicates possible upward movement.