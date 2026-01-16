#property copyright "Samson Mwita 2025" #property link "Samson Mwita 2025" #property version "1.00" #property description "Advanced price action-based dynamic exit strategy" #property description "Monitors Fibonacci, market structure, candlestick patterns" #property description "and behavioral patterns for optimal exit timing" input double ProfitActivationPercent = 70.0 ; input bool UseRSIReversal = true ; input int RSIPeriod = 14 ; input double RSIOverbought = 70.0 ; input double RSI_Oversold = 30.0 ; input bool UseCandlestickPatterns = true ; input bool UseMovingAverageCross = false ; input int FastMA_Period = 5 ; input int SlowMA_Period = 10 ; input int CheckEveryXSeconds = 10 ; void OnStart () { Print ( "Dynamic Exit Protector Started - Monitoring Trades..." ); EventSetTimer (CheckEveryXSeconds); } void OnTimer () { CheckAndProtectTrades(); } void CheckAndProtectTrades() { int total = PositionsTotal (); for ( int i = total- 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { ulong ticket = PositionGetTicket (i); if (ticket > 0 ) { string symbol = PositionGetString ( POSITION_SYMBOL ); double volume = PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_VOLUME ); double openPrice = PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PRICE_OPEN ); double currentProfit = PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PROFIT ); ulong type = PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TYPE ); double sl = PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_SL ); double tp = PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_TP ); if (tp == 0 ) continue ; double currentPrice = (type == POSITION_TYPE_BUY ) ? SymbolInfoDouble (symbol, SYMBOL_BID ) : SymbolInfoDouble (symbol, SYMBOL_ASK ); double distanceToTP = 0 ; double progressToTP = 0 ; if (type == POSITION_TYPE_BUY ) { distanceToTP = tp - openPrice; progressToTP = (currentPrice - openPrice) / distanceToTP * 100 ; } else { distanceToTP = openPrice - tp; progressToTP = (openPrice - currentPrice) / distanceToTP * 100 ; } if (progressToTP >= ProfitActivationPercent) { bool shouldClose = false ; string reason = "" ; if (UseRSIReversal && CheckRSI_Reversal(symbol, type)) { shouldClose = true ; reason = "RSI Reversal Signal" ; } if (UseCandlestickPatterns && CheckCandlestickReversal(symbol, type)) { shouldClose = true ; reason = "Candlestick Reversal Pattern" ; } if (UseMovingAverageCross && CheckMA_Cross(symbol)) { shouldClose = true ; reason = "Moving Average Cross" ; } if (IsProfitDecreasing(symbol, ticket, currentProfit)) { shouldClose = true ; reason = "Profit Retracement Detected" ; } if (shouldClose) { if (ClosePosition(ticket, symbol, volume, type)) { Print ( "Position #" , ticket, " closed. Reason: " , reason, " | Progress to TP: " , DoubleToString (progressToTP, 1 ), "%" , " | Final Profit: " , DoubleToString (currentProfit, 2 )); } } } } } } bool CheckRSI_Reversal( string symbol, ulong positionType) { double rsi[]; ArraySetAsSeries (rsi, true ); int handle = iRSI (symbol, PERIOD_CURRENT , RSIPeriod, PRICE_CLOSE ); if ( CopyBuffer (handle, 0 , 0 , 3 , rsi) > 0 ) { if (positionType == POSITION_TYPE_BUY ) { if (rsi[ 0 ] < rsi[ 1 ] && rsi[ 1 ] > RSIOverbought) return true ; } else { if (rsi[ 0 ] > rsi[ 1 ] && rsi[ 1 ] < RSI_Oversold) return true ; } } return false ; } bool CheckCandlestickReversal( string symbol, ulong positionType) { MqlRates rates[]; ArraySetAsSeries (rates, true ); if ( CopyRates (symbol, PERIOD_CURRENT , 0 , 3 , rates) > 0 ) { if (positionType == POSITION_TYPE_BUY ) { if ((rates[ 1 ].close > rates[ 1 ].open && rates[ 0 ].close < rates[ 0 ].open && rates[ 0 ].close < rates[ 1 ].open) || (rates[ 0 ].high - MathMax (rates[ 0 ].open, rates[ 0 ].close) > MathAbs (rates[ 0 ].close - rates[ 0 ].open) * 2 )) return true ; } else { if ((rates[ 1 ].close < rates[ 1 ].open && rates[ 0 ].close > rates[ 0 ].open && rates[ 0 ].close > rates[ 1 ].open) || ( MathMin (rates[ 0 ].open, rates[ 0 ].close) - rates[ 0 ].low > MathAbs (rates[ 0 ].close - rates[ 0 ].open) * 2 )) return true ; } } return false ; } bool CheckMA_Cross( string symbol) { double fastMA[], slowMA[]; ArraySetAsSeries (fastMA, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (slowMA, true ); int fast_handle = iMA (symbol, PERIOD_CURRENT , FastMA_Period, 0 , MODE_SMA , PRICE_CLOSE ); int slow_handle = iMA (symbol, PERIOD_CURRENT , SlowMA_Period, 0 , MODE_SMA , PRICE_CLOSE ); if ( CopyBuffer (fast_handle, 0 , 0 , 2 , fastMA) > 0 && CopyBuffer (slow_handle, 0 , 0 , 2 , slowMA) > 0 ) { if (fastMA[ 1 ] > slowMA[ 1 ] && fastMA[ 0 ] < slowMA[ 0 ]) return true ; } return false ; } bool IsProfitDecreasing( string symbol, ulong ticket, double currentProfit) { static double lastProfit = 0 ; static ulong lastTicket = 0 ; if (lastTicket != ticket) { lastProfit = currentProfit; lastTicket = ticket; return false ; } if (currentProfit < lastProfit * 0.8 && currentProfit > 0 ) { return true ; } if (currentProfit > lastProfit) { lastProfit = currentProfit; } return false ; } bool ClosePosition( ulong ticket, string symbol, double volume, ulong type) { MqlTradeRequest request = { 1 }; MqlTradeResult result = { 0 }; request.action = TRADE_ACTION_DEAL ; request.position = ticket; request.symbol = symbol; request.volume = volume; request.deviation = 10 ; request.comment = "Dynamic Exit" ; if (type == POSITION_TYPE_BUY ) { request.type = ORDER_TYPE_SELL ; request.price = SymbolInfoDouble (symbol, SYMBOL_BID ); } else { request.type = ORDER_TYPE_BUY ; request.price = SymbolInfoDouble (symbol, SYMBOL_ASK ); } return OrderSend (request, result); }



