СигналыРазделы
Сигналы / MetaTrader 5 / LongTermSwissInvest
Jerome Carrel

LongTermSwissInvest

Jerome Carrel
0 отзывов
Надежность
1 неделя
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 30 USD в месяц
прирост с 2026 0%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:100
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
3
Прибыльных трейдов:
3 (100.00%)
Убыточных трейдов:
0 (0.00%)
Лучший трейд:
1.20 USD
Худший трейд:
0.00 USD
Общая прибыль:
2.35 USD (8 777 pips)
Общий убыток:
0.00 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей:
3 (2.35 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
2.35 USD (3)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
1.51
Торговая активность:
100.00%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
0.00%
Последний трейд:
19 часов
Трейдов в неделю:
5
Ср. время удержания:
1 день
Фактор восстановления:
0.00
Длинных трейдов:
3 (100.00%)
Коротких трейдов:
0 (0.00%)
Профит фактор:
n/a
Мат. ожидание:
0.78 USD
Средняя прибыль:
0.78 USD
Средний убыток:
0.00 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
0 (0.00 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
0.00 USD (0)
Прирост в месяц:
0.03%
Алготрейдинг:
0%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
0.00 USD
Максимальная:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
По эквити:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
ETHUSD 3
1 2 3
1 2 3
1 2 3
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
ETHUSD 2
1 2 3
1 2 3
1 2 3
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
ETHUSD 8.8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +1.20 USD
Худший трейд: -0 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 3
Макс. серия проигрышей: 0
Макс. прибыль в серии: +2.35 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -0.00 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 3
easyMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real17
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real8
0.00 × 1
Earnex-Trade
0.00 × 15
Tickmill-Live
2.00 × 6
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
2.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
14.04 × 27
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика

LongTermSwissOnvest is a disciplined long-term trading signal built around capital preservation first, growth second.

The strategy is designed to operate in all market environments by adapting exposure rather than chasing price. Positions are built progressively, with strict position sizing and controlled leverage, allowing the account to absorb volatility while remaining active over extended periods.

Risk management is at the core of the approach:

  • Capital is deployed in stages, never all at once

  • Exposure is kept deliberately low relative to account size

  • Drawdowns are controlled through diversification in time, not through aggressive stops

  • Positions can be held for weeks or months when conditions justify it

Returns are not based on high-frequency trading or short-term speculation. Instead, performance comes from capturing larger market cycles while minimizing emotional decision-making. This allows the strategy to remain consistent, transparent, and resilient during both trending and corrective phases.

LongTermSwissOnvest prioritizes:

  • Stability over excitement

  • Process over prediction

  • Longevity over short-term performance spikes

This signal is suited for investors and traders who value a structured, risk-aware approach and who understand that sustainable performance is built through patience, discipline, and sound money management.


Нет отзывов
2026.01.12 09:21
Low trading activity - only 3 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.12 09:21
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.12 09:21
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
LongTermSwissInvest
30 USD в месяц
0%
0
0
USD
8.6K
USD
1
0%
3
100%
100%
n/a
0.78
USD
0%
1:100
Копировать

Как происходит копирование сделок в MetaTrader? Посмотрите обучающее видео

Подписка на сигнал дает вам право копировать сделки поставщика в течение 1 месяца. Для работы подписки необходимо использовать торговый терминал MetaTrader 5.

Если платформа у вас не установлена, вы можете скачать ее здесь.