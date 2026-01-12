SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 5 / LongTermSwissInvest
Jerome Carrel

LongTermSwissInvest

Jerome Carrel
0 avis
Fiabilité
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2026 0%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:100
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
3
Bénéfice trades:
3 (100.00%)
Perte trades:
0 (0.00%)
Meilleure transaction:
1.20 USD
Pire transaction:
0.00 USD
Bénéfice brut:
2.35 USD (8 777 pips)
Perte brute:
0.00 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales:
3 (2.35 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
2.35 USD (3)
Ratio de Sharpe:
1.51
Activité de trading:
100.00%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
0.00%
Dernier trade:
20 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
5
Temps de détention moyen:
1 jour
Facteur de récupération:
0.00
Longs trades:
3 (100.00%)
Courts trades:
0 (0.00%)
Facteur de profit:
n/a
Rendement attendu:
0.78 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
0.78 USD
Perte moyenne:
0.00 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
0 (0.00 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
0.00 USD (0)
Croissance mensuelle:
0.03%
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Par fonds propres:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
ETHUSD 3
1 2 3
1 2 3
1 2 3
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
ETHUSD 2
1 2 3
1 2 3
1 2 3
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
ETHUSD 8.8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +1.20 USD
Pire transaction: -0 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 3
Pertes consécutives maximales: 0
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +2.35 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -0.00 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 3
easyMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real17
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real8
0.00 × 1
Earnex-Trade
0.00 × 15
Tickmill-Live
2.00 × 6
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
2.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
14.04 × 27
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire

LongTermSwissOnvest is a disciplined long-term trading signal built around capital preservation first, growth second.

The strategy is designed to operate in all market environments by adapting exposure rather than chasing price. Positions are built progressively, with strict position sizing and controlled leverage, allowing the account to absorb volatility while remaining active over extended periods.

Risk management is at the core of the approach:

  • Capital is deployed in stages, never all at once

  • Exposure is kept deliberately low relative to account size

  • Drawdowns are controlled through diversification in time, not through aggressive stops

  • Positions can be held for weeks or months when conditions justify it

Returns are not based on high-frequency trading or short-term speculation. Instead, performance comes from capturing larger market cycles while minimizing emotional decision-making. This allows the strategy to remain consistent, transparent, and resilient during both trending and corrective phases.

LongTermSwissOnvest prioritizes:

  • Stability over excitement

  • Process over prediction

  • Longevity over short-term performance spikes

This signal is suited for investors and traders who value a structured, risk-aware approach and who understand that sustainable performance is built through patience, discipline, and sound money management.


Aucun avis
2026.01.12 09:21
Low trading activity - only 3 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.12 09:21
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.12 09:21
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
LongTermSwissInvest
30 USD par mois
0%
0
0
USD
8.6K
USD
1
0%
3
100%
100%
n/a
0.78
USD
0%
1:100
Copier

Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 5 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.