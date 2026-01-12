シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 5 / LongTermSwissInvest
Jerome Carrel

LongTermSwissInvest

Jerome Carrel
レビュー0件
信頼性
1週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  30  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2026 0%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:100
リアルタイムでトレードを見るためには ログインしてください または 登録
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
3
利益トレード:
3 (100.00%)
損失トレード:
0 (0.00%)
ベストトレード:
1.20 USD
最悪のトレード:
0.00 USD
総利益:
2.35 USD (8 777 pips)
総損失:
0.00 USD
最大連続の勝ち:
3 (2.35 USD)
最大連続利益:
2.35 USD (3)
シャープレシオ:
1.51
取引アクティビティ:
100.00%
最大入金額:
0.00%
最近のトレード:
19 時間前
1週間当たりの取引:
5
平均保有時間:
1 日
リカバリーファクター:
0.00
長いトレード:
3 (100.00%)
短いトレード:
0 (0.00%)
プロフィットファクター:
n/a
期待されたペイオフ:
0.78 USD
平均利益:
0.78 USD
平均損失:
0.00 USD
最大連続の負け:
0 (0.00 USD)
最大連続損失:
0.00 USD (0)
月間成長:
0.03%
アルゴリズム取引:
0%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
0.00 USD
最大の:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
エクイティによる:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
ETHUSD 3
1 2 3
1 2 3
1 2 3
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
ETHUSD 2
1 2 3
1 2 3
1 2 3
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
ETHUSD 8.8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +1.20 USD
最悪のトレード: -0 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 3
最大連続の負け: 0
最大連続利益: +2.35 USD
最大連続損失: -0.00 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"ICMarketsSC-MT5-2"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 3
easyMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real17
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real8
0.00 × 1
Earnex-Trade
0.00 × 15
Tickmill-Live
2.00 × 6
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
2.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
14.04 × 27
リアルタイムでトレードを見るためには ログインしてください または 登録

LongTermSwissOnvest is a disciplined long-term trading signal built around capital preservation first, growth second.

The strategy is designed to operate in all market environments by adapting exposure rather than chasing price. Positions are built progressively, with strict position sizing and controlled leverage, allowing the account to absorb volatility while remaining active over extended periods.

Risk management is at the core of the approach:

  • Capital is deployed in stages, never all at once

  • Exposure is kept deliberately low relative to account size

  • Drawdowns are controlled through diversification in time, not through aggressive stops

  • Positions can be held for weeks or months when conditions justify it

Returns are not based on high-frequency trading or short-term speculation. Instead, performance comes from capturing larger market cycles while minimizing emotional decision-making. This allows the strategy to remain consistent, transparent, and resilient during both trending and corrective phases.

LongTermSwissOnvest prioritizes:

  • Stability over excitement

  • Process over prediction

  • Longevity over short-term performance spikes

This signal is suited for investors and traders who value a structured, risk-aware approach and who understand that sustainable performance is built through patience, discipline, and sound money management.


レビューなし
2026.01.12 09:21
Low trading activity - only 3 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.12 09:21
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.12 09:21
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
リアルタイムでトレードを見るためには ログインしてください または 登録
シグナル
価格
成長
購読者
残高
残高
Expert Advisors
トレード
利益%
アクティビティ
PF
期待されたペイオフ
ドローダウン
レバレッジ
LongTermSwissInvest
30 USD/月
0%
0
0
USD
8.6K
USD
1
0%
3
100%
100%
n/a
0.78
USD
0%
1:100
コピー

MetaTraderの中でｄじょのように取引コピーがおこなわれるのでしょうか？チュートリアルビデオをご覧ください

シグナルを購読すれば、あなたは1ヶ月間プロバイダーの取引をコピーすることができます。購読するためには、あなたはMetaTrader 5トレーディングターミナルが必要です。

プラットフォームをまだインストールしていない場合は、ここでダウンロードしてください