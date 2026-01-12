시그널섹션
Jerome Carrel

LongTermSwissInvest

Jerome Carrel
0 리뷰
안정성
1
0 / 0 USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2026 0%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:100
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
8
이익 거래:
8 (100.00%)
손실 거래:
0 (0.00%)
최고의 거래:
7.83 USD
최악의 거래:
0.00 USD
총 수익:
21.70 USD (59 354 pips)
총 손실:
0.00 USD
연속 최대 이익:
8 (21.70 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
21.70 USD (8)
샤프 비율:
0.96
거래 활동:
73.94%
최대 입금량:
0.04%
최근 거래:
10 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
8
평균 유지 시간:
2 일
회복 요인:
0.00
롱(주식매수):
7 (87.50%)
숏(주식차입매도):
1 (12.50%)
수익 요인:
n/a
기대수익:
2.71 USD
평균 이익:
2.71 USD
평균 손실:
0.00 USD
연속 최대 손실:
0 (0.00 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
0.00 USD (0)
월별 성장률:
0.25%
Algo 트레이딩:
0%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.00 USD
최대한의:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
자본금별:
0.01% (1.17 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
ETHUSD 7
US500 1
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
ETHUSD 15
US500 7
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
ETHUSD 52K
US500 7K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +7.83 USD
최악의 거래: -0 USD
연속 최대 이익: 8
연속 최대 손실: 0
연속 최대 이익: +21.70 USD
연속 최대 손실: -0.00 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

easyMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Earnex-Trade
0.00 × 15
Exness-MT5Real8
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real17
0.00 × 3
FBS-Real
0.00 × 23
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.00 × 1
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5-4
0.00 × 7
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 3
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live
2.00 × 6
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
2.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
3.46 × 78
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
6.26 × 2967
ICMarketsSC-MT5
6.99 × 905
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
20.53 × 19
LongTermSwissOnvest is a disciplined long-term trading signal built around capital preservation first, growth second.

The strategy is designed to operate in all market environments by adapting exposure rather than chasing price. Positions are built progressively, with strict position sizing and controlled leverage, allowing the account to absorb volatility while remaining active over extended periods.

Risk management is at the core of the approach:

  • Capital is deployed in stages, never all at once

  • Exposure is kept deliberately low relative to account size

  • Drawdowns are controlled through diversification in time, not through aggressive stops

  • Positions can be held for weeks or months when conditions justify it

Returns are not based on high-frequency trading or short-term speculation. Instead, performance comes from capturing larger market cycles while minimizing emotional decision-making. This allows the strategy to remain consistent, transparent, and resilient during both trending and corrective phases.

LongTermSwissOnvest prioritizes:

  • Stability over excitement

  • Process over prediction

  • Longevity over short-term performance spikes

This signal is suited for investors and traders who value a structured, risk-aware approach and who understand that sustainable performance is built through patience, discipline, and sound money management.


리뷰 없음
2026.01.15 17:47
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.12 09:21
Low trading activity - only 3 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.12 09:21
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.12 09:21
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
LongTermSwissInvest
월별 30 USD
0%
0
0
USD
8.6K
USD
1
0%
8
100%
74%
n/a
2.71
USD
0%
1:100
