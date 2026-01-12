信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 5 / LongTermSwissInvest
Jerome Carrel

LongTermSwissInvest

Jerome Carrel
0条评论
可靠性
1
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2026 0%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:100
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
3
盈利交易:
3 (100.00%)
亏损交易:
0 (0.00%)
最好交易:
1.20 USD
最差交易:
0.00 USD
毛利:
2.35 USD (8 777 pips)
毛利亏损:
0.00 USD
最大连续赢利:
3 (2.35 USD)
最大连续盈利:
2.35 USD (3)
夏普比率:
1.51
交易活动:
100.00%
最大入金加载:
0.00%
最近交易:
19 几小时前
每周交易:
5
平均持有时间:
1 一天
采收率:
0.00
长期交易:
3 (100.00%)
短期交易:
0 (0.00%)
利润因子:
n/a
预期回报:
0.78 USD
平均利润:
0.78 USD
平均损失:
0.00 USD
最大连续失误:
0 (0.00 USD)
最大连续亏损:
0.00 USD (0)
每月增长:
0.03%
算法交易:
0%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 USD
最大值:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
净值:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
ETHUSD 3
1 2 3
1 2 3
1 2 3
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
ETHUSD 2
1 2 3
1 2 3
1 2 3
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
ETHUSD 8.8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +1.20 USD
最差交易: -0 USD
最大连续赢利: 3
最大连续失误: 0
最大连续盈利: +2.35 USD
最大连续亏损: -0.00 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 ICMarketsSC-MT5-2 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 3
easyMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real17
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real8
0.00 × 1
Earnex-Trade
0.00 × 15
Tickmill-Live
2.00 × 6
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
2.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
14.04 × 27
LongTermSwissOnvest is a disciplined long-term trading signal built around capital preservation first, growth second.

The strategy is designed to operate in all market environments by adapting exposure rather than chasing price. Positions are built progressively, with strict position sizing and controlled leverage, allowing the account to absorb volatility while remaining active over extended periods.

Risk management is at the core of the approach:

  • Capital is deployed in stages, never all at once

  • Exposure is kept deliberately low relative to account size

  • Drawdowns are controlled through diversification in time, not through aggressive stops

  • Positions can be held for weeks or months when conditions justify it

Returns are not based on high-frequency trading or short-term speculation. Instead, performance comes from capturing larger market cycles while minimizing emotional decision-making. This allows the strategy to remain consistent, transparent, and resilient during both trending and corrective phases.

LongTermSwissOnvest prioritizes:

  • Stability over excitement

  • Process over prediction

  • Longevity over short-term performance spikes

This signal is suited for investors and traders who value a structured, risk-aware approach and who understand that sustainable performance is built through patience, discipline, and sound money management.


没有评论
2026.01.12 09:21
Low trading activity - only 3 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.12 09:21
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.12 09:21
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
LongTermSwissInvest
每月30 USD
0%
0
0
USD
8.6K
USD
1
0%
3
100%
100%
n/a
0.78
USD
0%
1:100
