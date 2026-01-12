SeñalesSecciones
Fiabilidad
1 semana
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD al mes
incremento desde 2026 0%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:100
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
8
Transacciones Rentables:
8 (100.00%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
0 (0.00%)
Mejor transacción:
7.83 USD
Peor transacción:
0.00 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
21.70 USD (59 354 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
0.00 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
8 (21.70 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
21.70 USD (8)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.96
Actividad comercial:
73.94%
Carga máxima del depósito:
0.04%
Último trade:
9 horas
Trades a la semana:
8
Tiempo medio de espera:
2 días
Factor de Recuperación:
0.00
Transacciones Largas:
7 (87.50%)
Transacciones Cortas:
1 (12.50%)
Factor de Beneficio:
n/a
Beneficio Esperado:
2.71 USD
Beneficio medio:
2.71 USD
Pérdidas medias:
0.00 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
0 (0.00 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
0.00 USD (0)
Crecimiento al mes:
0.25%
Trading algorítmico:
0%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máxima:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
De fondos:
0.01% (1.17 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
ETHUSD 7
US500 1
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
ETHUSD 15
US500 7
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
ETHUSD 52K
US500 7K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +7.83 USD
Peor transacción: -0 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 8
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 0
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +21.70 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -0.00 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

easyMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Earnex-Trade
0.00 × 15
Exness-MT5Real8
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real17
0.00 × 3
FBS-Real
0.00 × 23
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.00 × 1
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5-4
0.00 × 7
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 3
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live
2.00 × 6
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
2.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
3.46 × 78
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
6.26 × 2967
ICMarketsSC-MT5
6.99 × 905
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
20.53 × 19
LongTermSwissOnvest is a disciplined long-term trading signal built around capital preservation first, growth second.

The strategy is designed to operate in all market environments by adapting exposure rather than chasing price. Positions are built progressively, with strict position sizing and controlled leverage, allowing the account to absorb volatility while remaining active over extended periods.

Risk management is at the core of the approach:

  • Capital is deployed in stages, never all at once

  • Exposure is kept deliberately low relative to account size

  • Drawdowns are controlled through diversification in time, not through aggressive stops

  • Positions can be held for weeks or months when conditions justify it

Returns are not based on high-frequency trading or short-term speculation. Instead, performance comes from capturing larger market cycles while minimizing emotional decision-making. This allows the strategy to remain consistent, transparent, and resilient during both trending and corrective phases.

LongTermSwissOnvest prioritizes:

  • Stability over excitement

  • Process over prediction

  • Longevity over short-term performance spikes

This signal is suited for investors and traders who value a structured, risk-aware approach and who understand that sustainable performance is built through patience, discipline, and sound money management.


2026.01.15 17:47
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.12 09:21
Low trading activity - only 3 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.12 09:21
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.12 09:21
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
