SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / LongTermSwissInvest
Jerome Carrel

LongTermSwissInvest

Jerome Carrel
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
1 settimana
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2026 0%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:100
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
3
Profit Trade:
3 (100.00%)
Loss Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Best Trade:
1.20 USD
Worst Trade:
0.00 USD
Profitto lordo:
2.35 USD (8 777 pips)
Perdita lorda:
0.00 USD
Vincite massime consecutive:
3 (2.35 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
2.35 USD (3)
Indice di Sharpe:
1.51
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.00%
Ultimo trade:
20 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
5
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 giorno
Fattore di recupero:
0.00
Long Trade:
3 (100.00%)
Short Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
n/a
Profitto previsto:
0.78 USD
Profitto medio:
0.78 USD
Perdita media:
0.00 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
0 (0.00 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
0.00 USD (0)
Crescita mensile:
0.03%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
ETHUSD 3
1 2 3
1 2 3
1 2 3
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
ETHUSD 2
1 2 3
1 2 3
1 2 3
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
ETHUSD 8.8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +1.20 USD
Worst Trade: -0 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 3
Massime perdite consecutive: 0
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +2.35 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -0.00 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 3
easyMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real17
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real8
0.00 × 1
Earnex-Trade
0.00 × 15
Tickmill-Live
2.00 × 6
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
2.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
14.04 × 27
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati

LongTermSwissOnvest is a disciplined long-term trading signal built around capital preservation first, growth second.

The strategy is designed to operate in all market environments by adapting exposure rather than chasing price. Positions are built progressively, with strict position sizing and controlled leverage, allowing the account to absorb volatility while remaining active over extended periods.

Risk management is at the core of the approach:

  • Capital is deployed in stages, never all at once

  • Exposure is kept deliberately low relative to account size

  • Drawdowns are controlled through diversification in time, not through aggressive stops

  • Positions can be held for weeks or months when conditions justify it

Returns are not based on high-frequency trading or short-term speculation. Instead, performance comes from capturing larger market cycles while minimizing emotional decision-making. This allows the strategy to remain consistent, transparent, and resilient during both trending and corrective phases.

LongTermSwissOnvest prioritizes:

  • Stability over excitement

  • Process over prediction

  • Longevity over short-term performance spikes

This signal is suited for investors and traders who value a structured, risk-aware approach and who understand that sustainable performance is built through patience, discipline, and sound money management.


Non ci sono recensioni
2026.01.12 09:21
Low trading activity - only 3 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.12 09:21
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.12 09:21
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
LongTermSwissInvest
30USD al mese
0%
0
0
USD
8.6K
USD
1
0%
3
100%
100%
n/a
0.78
USD
0%
1:100
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 5.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.