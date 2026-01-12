SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 5 / LongTermSwissInvest
Jerome Carrel

LongTermSwissInvest

Jerome Carrel
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
1 Woche
0 / 0 USD
Für 30 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2026 0%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:100
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
3
Gewinntrades:
3 (100.00%)
Verlusttrades:
0 (0.00%)
Bester Trade:
1.20 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
0.00 USD
Bruttoprofit:
2.35 USD (8 777 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
0.00 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
3 (2.35 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
2.35 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.51
Trading-Aktivität:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Letzter Trade:
19 Stunden
Trades pro Woche:
5
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
1 Tag
Erholungsfaktor:
0.00
Long-Positionen:
3 (100.00%)
Short-Positionen:
0 (0.00%)
Profit-Faktor:
n/a
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
0.78 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
0.78 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
0.00 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
0 (0.00 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
0.00 USD (0)
Wachstum pro Monat :
0.03%
Algo-Trading:
0%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.00 USD
Maximaler:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Kapital:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
ETHUSD 3
1 2 3
1 2 3
1 2 3
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
ETHUSD 2
1 2 3
1 2 3
1 2 3
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
ETHUSD 8.8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +1.20 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -0 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 3
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 0
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +2.35 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -0.00 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 3
easyMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real17
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real8
0.00 × 1
Earnex-Trade
0.00 × 15
Tickmill-Live
2.00 × 6
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
2.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
14.04 × 27
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen

LongTermSwissOnvest is a disciplined long-term trading signal built around capital preservation first, growth second.

The strategy is designed to operate in all market environments by adapting exposure rather than chasing price. Positions are built progressively, with strict position sizing and controlled leverage, allowing the account to absorb volatility while remaining active over extended periods.

Risk management is at the core of the approach:

  • Capital is deployed in stages, never all at once

  • Exposure is kept deliberately low relative to account size

  • Drawdowns are controlled through diversification in time, not through aggressive stops

  • Positions can be held for weeks or months when conditions justify it

Returns are not based on high-frequency trading or short-term speculation. Instead, performance comes from capturing larger market cycles while minimizing emotional decision-making. This allows the strategy to remain consistent, transparent, and resilient during both trending and corrective phases.

LongTermSwissOnvest prioritizes:

  • Stability over excitement

  • Process over prediction

  • Longevity over short-term performance spikes

This signal is suited for investors and traders who value a structured, risk-aware approach and who understand that sustainable performance is built through patience, discipline, and sound money management.


Keine Bewertungen
2026.01.12 09:21
Low trading activity - only 3 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.12 09:21
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.12 09:21
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
LongTermSwissInvest
30 USD pro Monat
0%
0
0
USD
8.6K
USD
1
0%
3
100%
100%
n/a
0.78
USD
0%
1:100
Kopieren

Wie werden Trades in MetaTrader kopiert? Schauen Sie das Lehrvideo an

Das Abonnement berechtigt Sie die Trades des Anbieters innerhalb eines Monats zu kopieren. Für das Abonnement wird das Terminal MetaTrader 5 benötigt.

Wenn Sie die Plattform noch nicht installiert haben, können Sie diese hier herunterladen.