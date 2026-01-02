СигналыРазделы
Сигналы / MetaTrader 5 / SVX AI Systems
Alberto Boada

SVX AI Systems

Alberto Boada
0 отзывов
Надежность
2 недели
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 99 USD в месяц
прирост с 2026 5%
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1:500
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
10
Прибыльных трейдов:
10 (100.00%)
Убыточных трейдов:
0 (0.00%)
Лучший трейд:
6.46 USD
Худший трейд:
0.00 USD
Общая прибыль:
31.01 USD (1 775 pips)
Общий убыток:
-1.20 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей:
10 (31.01 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
31.01 USD (10)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
1.51
Торговая активность:
35.42%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
4.18%
Последний трейд:
38 минут
Трейдов в неделю:
10
Ср. время удержания:
13 часов
Фактор восстановления:
165.61
Длинных трейдов:
4 (40.00%)
Коротких трейдов:
6 (60.00%)
Профит фактор:
25.84
Мат. ожидание:
3.10 USD
Средняя прибыль:
3.10 USD
Средний убыток:
0.00 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
0 (0.00 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
0.00 USD (0)
Прирост в месяц:
4.50%
Алготрейдинг:
100%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
0.06 USD
Максимальная:
0.18 USD (0.03%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
0.01% (0.06 USD)
По эквити:
4.38% (29.71 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
XAUUSD.r 6
GBPCAD.r 3
EURUSD.r 1
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
XAUUSD.r 25
GBPCAD.r 3
EURUSD.r 2
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
XAUUSD.r 1.1K
GBPCAD.r 467
EURUSD.r 174
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +6.46 USD
Худший трейд: -0 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 10
Макс. серия проигрышей: 0
Макс. прибыль в серии: +31.01 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -0.00 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "FPMarketsLLC-Live" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Нет данных

SVX AI SYSTEMS | High-Performance Adaptive Intelligence

Powered by SVX Strategies (ForexBrokerChoose)

SVX AI Systems is a robust collection of AI-driven trading engines designed to adapt to dynamic market conditions. Unlike static strategies, this system utilizes adaptive models to capture opportunities across both Forex and Commodities (Gold).

THE LOGIC: ADAPTIVE INTELLIGENCE
The system performs multi-timeframe analysis of volatility, momentum, and market sentiment. It identifies structural shifts in the market to deploy the optimal strategy for the current regime.

ASSET COVERAGE (Multi-Asset)
Diversified exposure to reduce correlation risk, trading across:

  • Major FX Pairs: EUR, USD, GBP, JPY.
  • Cross Pairs: AUD, CAD, NZD crosses.
  • Commodities: XAUUSD (Gold).

RISK MANAGEMENT (Controlled Growth)

  • Adaptive Exposure: Uses smart re-entry mechanisms to optimize trade exits.
  • Strictly Capped: Risk is mathematically limited. There is NO uncontrolled Martingale and NO infinite Grids. Every basket of trades has a defined exit point.
  • Short-Term Bias: Positions are optimized for stability, avoiding long drawdown periods.

TECHNICAL SPECS

  • Type: AI-Driven Fully Automated Algo.
  • Goal: Stable growth with dynamic adaptation.
  • Broker: Optimized for Raw Spread/ECN environments (Currently running on FP Markets).

Recommended: Use a low latency VPS and a Raw Spread broker to match our execution precision.

Нет отзывов
2026.01.13 16:30
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.13 15:30
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.05 03:59
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.05 03:59
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.05 02:59
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.05 02:59
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.02 18:02
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.02 18:02
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.02 18:02
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.02 18:02
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.02 18:02
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
SVX AI Systems
99 USD в месяц
5%
0
0
USD
694
USD
2
100%
10
100%
35%
25.84
3.10
USD
4%
1:500
Копировать

Как происходит копирование сделок в MetaTrader? Посмотрите обучающее видео

Подписка на сигнал дает вам право копировать сделки поставщика в течение 1 месяца. Для работы подписки необходимо использовать торговый терминал MetaTrader 5.

Если платформа у вас не установлена, вы можете скачать ее здесь.