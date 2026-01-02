- 자본
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.r
|7
|GBPCAD.r
|3
|EURUSD.r
|1
|GBPAUD.r
|1
|AUDJPY.r
|1
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|XAUUSD.r
|31
|GBPCAD.r
|3
|EURUSD.r
|2
|GBPAUD.r
|2
|AUDJPY.r
|3
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|XAUUSD.r
|1.3K
|GBPCAD.r
|467
|EURUSD.r
|174
|GBPAUD.r
|328
|AUDJPY.r
|402
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
- 입금량
- 축소
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "FPMarketsLLC-Live"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
SVX AI SYSTEMS | High-Performance Adaptive Intelligence
Powered by SVX Strategies (ForexBrokerChoose)
SVX AI Systems is a robust collection of AI-driven trading engines designed to adapt to dynamic market conditions. Unlike static strategies, this system utilizes adaptive models to capture opportunities across both Forex and Commodities (Gold).
THE LOGIC: ADAPTIVE INTELLIGENCE
The system performs multi-timeframe analysis of volatility, momentum, and market sentiment. It identifies structural shifts in the market to deploy the optimal strategy for the current regime.
ASSET COVERAGE (Multi-Asset)
Diversified exposure to reduce correlation risk, trading across:
- Major FX Pairs: EUR, USD, GBP, JPY.
- Cross Pairs: AUD, CAD, NZD crosses.
- Commodities: XAUUSD (Gold).
RISK MANAGEMENT (Controlled Growth)
- Adaptive Exposure: Uses smart re-entry mechanisms to optimize trade exits.
- Strictly Capped: Risk is mathematically limited. There is NO uncontrolled Martingale and NO infinite Grids. Every basket of trades has a defined exit point.
- Short-Term Bias: Positions are optimized for stability, avoiding long drawdown periods.
TECHNICAL SPECS
- Type: AI-Driven Fully Automated Algo.
- Goal: Stable growth with dynamic adaptation.
- Broker: Optimized for Raw Spread/ECN environments (Currently running on FP Markets).
Recommended: Use a low latency VPS and a Raw Spread broker to match our execution precision.
