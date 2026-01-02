시그널섹션
시그널 / MetaTrader 5 / SVX AI Systems
Alberto Boada

SVX AI Systems

Alberto Boada
0 리뷰
안정성
2
0 / 0 USD
월별 99 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2026 6%
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1:500
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
13
이익 거래:
13 (100.00%)
손실 거래:
0 (0.00%)
최고의 거래:
6.46 USD
최악의 거래:
0.00 USD
총 수익:
42.06 USD (2 715 pips)
총 손실:
-1.38 USD
연속 최대 이익:
13 (42.06 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
42.06 USD (13)
샤프 비율:
1.59
거래 활동:
40.13%
최대 입금량:
4.18%
최근 거래:
5 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
11
평균 유지 시간:
12 시간
회복 요인:
135.60
롱(주식매수):
5 (38.46%)
숏(주식차입매도):
8 (61.54%)
수익 요인:
30.48
기대수익:
3.24 USD
평균 이익:
3.24 USD
평균 손실:
0.00 USD
연속 최대 손실:
0 (0.00 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
0.00 USD (0)
월별 성장률:
6.12%
Algo 트레이딩:
100%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.06 USD
최대한의:
0.30 USD (0.04%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
0.01% (0.06 USD)
자본금별:
4.38% (29.71 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
XAUUSD.r 7
GBPCAD.r 3
EURUSD.r 1
GBPAUD.r 1
AUDJPY.r 1
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
XAUUSD.r 31
GBPCAD.r 3
EURUSD.r 2
GBPAUD.r 2
AUDJPY.r 3
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
XAUUSD.r 1.3K
GBPCAD.r 467
EURUSD.r 174
GBPAUD.r 328
AUDJPY.r 402
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +6.46 USD
최악의 거래: -0 USD
연속 최대 이익: 13
연속 최대 손실: 0
연속 최대 이익: +42.06 USD
연속 최대 손실: -0.00 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "FPMarketsLLC-Live"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

데이터 없음

SVX AI SYSTEMS | High-Performance Adaptive Intelligence

Powered by SVX Strategies (ForexBrokerChoose)

SVX AI Systems is a robust collection of AI-driven trading engines designed to adapt to dynamic market conditions. Unlike static strategies, this system utilizes adaptive models to capture opportunities across both Forex and Commodities (Gold).

THE LOGIC: ADAPTIVE INTELLIGENCE
The system performs multi-timeframe analysis of volatility, momentum, and market sentiment. It identifies structural shifts in the market to deploy the optimal strategy for the current regime.

ASSET COVERAGE (Multi-Asset)
Diversified exposure to reduce correlation risk, trading across:

  • Major FX Pairs: EUR, USD, GBP, JPY.
  • Cross Pairs: AUD, CAD, NZD crosses.
  • Commodities: XAUUSD (Gold).

RISK MANAGEMENT (Controlled Growth)

  • Adaptive Exposure: Uses smart re-entry mechanisms to optimize trade exits.
  • Strictly Capped: Risk is mathematically limited. There is NO uncontrolled Martingale and NO infinite Grids. Every basket of trades has a defined exit point.
  • Short-Term Bias: Positions are optimized for stability, avoiding long drawdown periods.

TECHNICAL SPECS

  • Type: AI-Driven Fully Automated Algo.
  • Goal: Stable growth with dynamic adaptation.
  • Broker: Optimized for Raw Spread/ECN environments (Currently running on FP Markets).

Recommended: Use a low latency VPS and a Raw Spread broker to match our execution precision.

리뷰 없음
2026.01.13 16:30
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.13 15:30
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.05 03:59
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.05 03:59
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.05 02:59
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.05 02:59
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.02 18:02
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.02 18:02
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.02 18:02
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.02 18:02
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.02 18:02
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
실시간으로 거래를 보시려면 로그인 또는 등록으로 하십시오
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
SVX AI Systems
월별 99 USD
6%
0
0
USD
705
USD
2
100%
13
100%
40%
30.47
3.24
USD
4%
1:500
복제

MetaTrader에서 거래 복제는 어떻게 수행됩니까? 튜토리얼 영상 시청

시그널에 구독하면 공급업자의 1개월 이내 거래를 복제할 수 있습니다. 구독이 작동하려면 MetaTrader 5 트레이딩 터미널을 사용해야 합니다.

플랫폼을 아직 설치하지 않은 경우, 여기에서 다운로드하실 수 있습니다.