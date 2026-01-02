SignaleKategorien
Signale / MetaTrader 5 / SVX AI Systems
Alberto Boada

SVX AI Systems

Alberto Boada
0 Bewertungen
Zuverlässigkeit
2 Wochen
0 / 0 USD
Für 99 USD pro Monat kopieren
Wachstum seit 2026 5%
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1:500
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
  • Wachstum
  • Kontostand
  • Equity
  • Rückgang
Trades insgesamt:
10
Gewinntrades:
10 (100.00%)
Verlusttrades:
0 (0.00%)
Bester Trade:
6.46 USD
Schlechtester Trade:
0.00 USD
Bruttoprofit:
31.01 USD (1 775 pips)
Bruttoverlust:
-1.20 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne:
10 (31.01 USD)
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades:
31.01 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.51
Trading-Aktivität:
35.42%
Max deposit load:
4.18%
Letzter Trade:
9 Minuten
Trades pro Woche:
10
Durchschn. Haltezeit:
13 Stunden
Erholungsfaktor:
165.61
Long-Positionen:
4 (40.00%)
Short-Positionen:
6 (60.00%)
Profit-Faktor:
25.84
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung:
3.10 USD
Durchschnittlicher Profit:
3.10 USD
Durchschnittlicher Verlust:
0.00 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste:
0 (0.00 USD)
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades:
0.00 USD (0)
Wachstum pro Monat :
4.50%
Algo-Trading:
100%
Rückgang/Kontostand:
Absolut:
0.06 USD
Maximaler:
0.18 USD (0.03%)
Relativer Rückgang:
Kontostand:
0.01% (0.06 USD)
Kapital:
4.38% (29.71 USD)

Verteilung

Symbol Trades Sell Buy
XAUUSD.r 6
GBPCAD.r 3
EURUSD.r 1
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
Symbol Bruttoprofit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.r 25
GBPCAD.r 3
EURUSD.r 2
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Bruttoprofit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.r 1.1K
GBPCAD.r 467
EURUSD.r 174
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Deposit load
  • Rückgang
Bester Trade: +6.46 USD
Schlechtester Trade: -0 USD
Max. aufeinandergehende Gewinne: 10
Max. aufeinandergehende Verluste: 0
Max. Gewinn aufeinanderfolgender Gewinntrades: +31.01 USD
Max. Verlust aufeinanderfolgender Verlusttrades: -0.00 USD

Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "FPMarketsLLC-Live" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.

Keine Angabe

SVX AI SYSTEMS | High-Performance Adaptive Intelligence

Powered by SVX Strategies (ForexBrokerChoose)

SVX AI Systems is a robust collection of AI-driven trading engines designed to adapt to dynamic market conditions. Unlike static strategies, this system utilizes adaptive models to capture opportunities across both Forex and Commodities (Gold).

THE LOGIC: ADAPTIVE INTELLIGENCE
The system performs multi-timeframe analysis of volatility, momentum, and market sentiment. It identifies structural shifts in the market to deploy the optimal strategy for the current regime.

ASSET COVERAGE (Multi-Asset)
Diversified exposure to reduce correlation risk, trading across:

  • Major FX Pairs: EUR, USD, GBP, JPY.
  • Cross Pairs: AUD, CAD, NZD crosses.
  • Commodities: XAUUSD (Gold).

RISK MANAGEMENT (Controlled Growth)

  • Adaptive Exposure: Uses smart re-entry mechanisms to optimize trade exits.
  • Strictly Capped: Risk is mathematically limited. There is NO uncontrolled Martingale and NO infinite Grids. Every basket of trades has a defined exit point.
  • Short-Term Bias: Positions are optimized for stability, avoiding long drawdown periods.

TECHNICAL SPECS

  • Type: AI-Driven Fully Automated Algo.
  • Goal: Stable growth with dynamic adaptation.
  • Broker: Optimized for Raw Spread/ECN environments (Currently running on FP Markets).

Recommended: Use a low latency VPS and a Raw Spread broker to match our execution precision.

Keine Bewertungen
2026.01.13 16:30
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.13 15:30
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.05 03:59
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.05 03:59
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.05 02:59
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.05 02:59
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.02 18:02
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.02 18:02
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.02 18:02
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.02 18:02
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.02 18:02
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Einloggen oder registrieren und den Zugang zu laufenden Trades des Anbieters zu bekommen
Signal
Preis
Wachstum
Abonnenten
Geldmittel
Kontostand
Wochen
Expert Advisor
Trades
Gewinn
Aktivität
PF
Mathematische Gewinnerwartung
Rückgang
Hebel
SVX AI Systems
99 USD pro Monat
5%
0
0
USD
694
USD
2
100%
10
100%
35%
25.84
3.10
USD
4%
1:500
Kopieren

Wie werden Trades in MetaTrader kopiert? Schauen Sie das Lehrvideo an

Das Abonnement berechtigt Sie die Trades des Anbieters innerhalb eines Monats zu kopieren. Für das Abonnement wird das Terminal MetaTrader 5 benötigt.

Wenn Sie die Plattform noch nicht installiert haben, können Sie diese hier herunterladen.