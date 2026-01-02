- Wachstum
- Kontostand
- Equity
- Rückgang
Verteilung
|Symbol
|Trades
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.r
|6
|GBPCAD.r
|3
|EURUSD.r
|1
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|
1 2 3 4 5 6
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD.r
|25
|GBPCAD.r
|3
|EURUSD.r
|2
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Bruttoprofit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD.r
|1.1K
|GBPCAD.r
|467
|EURUSD.r
|174
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
- Deposit load
- Rückgang
Der durchschnittliche Slippage anhand der Statistik der Ausführung auf echten Konten verschiedener Broker ist in Punkten angegeben. Er hängt von der Differenz zwischen den Währungskursen des Anbieters von "FPMarketsLLC-Live" und des Abonnenten sowie von Verzögerungen in der Ausführung von Orders ab. Je kleiner der Wert ist, desto besser ist die Qualität des Kopierens.
Keine Angabe
SVX AI SYSTEMS | High-Performance Adaptive Intelligence
Powered by SVX Strategies (ForexBrokerChoose)
SVX AI Systems is a robust collection of AI-driven trading engines designed to adapt to dynamic market conditions. Unlike static strategies, this system utilizes adaptive models to capture opportunities across both Forex and Commodities (Gold).
THE LOGIC: ADAPTIVE INTELLIGENCE
The system performs multi-timeframe analysis of volatility, momentum, and market sentiment. It identifies structural shifts in the market to deploy the optimal strategy for the current regime.
ASSET COVERAGE (Multi-Asset)
Diversified exposure to reduce correlation risk, trading across:
- Major FX Pairs: EUR, USD, GBP, JPY.
- Cross Pairs: AUD, CAD, NZD crosses.
- Commodities: XAUUSD (Gold).
RISK MANAGEMENT (Controlled Growth)
- Adaptive Exposure: Uses smart re-entry mechanisms to optimize trade exits.
- Strictly Capped: Risk is mathematically limited. There is NO uncontrolled Martingale and NO infinite Grids. Every basket of trades has a defined exit point.
- Short-Term Bias: Positions are optimized for stability, avoiding long drawdown periods.
TECHNICAL SPECS
- Type: AI-Driven Fully Automated Algo.
- Goal: Stable growth with dynamic adaptation.
- Broker: Optimized for Raw Spread/ECN environments (Currently running on FP Markets).
Recommended: Use a low latency VPS and a Raw Spread broker to match our execution precision.
USD
USD
USD