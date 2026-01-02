シグナルセクション
シグナル / MetaTrader 5 / SVX AI Systems
Alberto Boada

SVX AI Systems

Alberto Boada
レビュー0件
信頼性
2週間
0 / 0 USD
月額  99  USD  per  でコピー
成長(開始日): 2026 5%
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1:500
  • 成長
  • 残高
  • エクイティ
  • ドローダウン
トレード:
10
利益トレード:
10 (100.00%)
損失トレード:
0 (0.00%)
ベストトレード:
6.46 USD
最悪のトレード:
0.00 USD
総利益:
31.01 USD (1 775 pips)
総損失:
-1.20 USD
最大連続の勝ち:
10 (31.01 USD)
最大連続利益:
31.01 USD (10)
シャープレシオ:
1.51
取引アクティビティ:
35.42%
最大入金額:
4.18%
最近のトレード:
19 分前
1週間当たりの取引:
10
平均保有時間:
13 時間
リカバリーファクター:
165.61
長いトレード:
4 (40.00%)
短いトレード:
6 (60.00%)
プロフィットファクター:
25.84
期待されたペイオフ:
3.10 USD
平均利益:
3.10 USD
平均損失:
0.00 USD
最大連続の負け:
0 (0.00 USD)
最大連続損失:
0.00 USD (0)
月間成長:
4.50%
アルゴリズム取引:
100%
残高によるドローダウン:
絶対:
0.06 USD
最大の:
0.18 USD (0.03%)
比較ドローダウン:
残高による:
0.01% (0.06 USD)
エクイティによる:
4.38% (29.71 USD)

配布

シンボル ディール Sell Buy
XAUUSD.r 6
GBPCAD.r 3
EURUSD.r 1
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
シンボル 総利益, USD Loss, USD 利益, USD
XAUUSD.r 25
GBPCAD.r 3
EURUSD.r 2
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
シンボル 総利益, pips Loss, pips 利益, pips
XAUUSD.r 1.1K
GBPCAD.r 467
EURUSD.r 174
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Deposit load
  • ドローダウン
ベストトレード: +6.46 USD
最悪のトレード: -0 USD
最大連続の勝ち: 10
最大連続の負け: 0
最大連続利益: +31.01 USD
最大連続損失: -0.00 USD

いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"FPMarketsLLC-Live"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。

データがありません

SVX AI SYSTEMS | High-Performance Adaptive Intelligence

Powered by SVX Strategies (ForexBrokerChoose)

SVX AI Systems is a robust collection of AI-driven trading engines designed to adapt to dynamic market conditions. Unlike static strategies, this system utilizes adaptive models to capture opportunities across both Forex and Commodities (Gold).

THE LOGIC: ADAPTIVE INTELLIGENCE
The system performs multi-timeframe analysis of volatility, momentum, and market sentiment. It identifies structural shifts in the market to deploy the optimal strategy for the current regime.

ASSET COVERAGE (Multi-Asset)
Diversified exposure to reduce correlation risk, trading across:

  • Major FX Pairs: EUR, USD, GBP, JPY.
  • Cross Pairs: AUD, CAD, NZD crosses.
  • Commodities: XAUUSD (Gold).

RISK MANAGEMENT (Controlled Growth)

  • Adaptive Exposure: Uses smart re-entry mechanisms to optimize trade exits.
  • Strictly Capped: Risk is mathematically limited. There is NO uncontrolled Martingale and NO infinite Grids. Every basket of trades has a defined exit point.
  • Short-Term Bias: Positions are optimized for stability, avoiding long drawdown periods.

TECHNICAL SPECS

  • Type: AI-Driven Fully Automated Algo.
  • Goal: Stable growth with dynamic adaptation.
  • Broker: Optimized for Raw Spread/ECN environments (Currently running on FP Markets).

Recommended: Use a low latency VPS and a Raw Spread broker to match our execution precision.

レビューなし
2026.01.13 16:30
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.13 15:30
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.05 03:59
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.05 03:59
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.05 02:59
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.05 02:59
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.02 18:02
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.02 18:02
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.02 18:02
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.02 18:02
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.02 18:02
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
シグナル
価格
成長
購読者
残高
残高
Expert Advisors
トレード
利益%
アクティビティ
PF
期待されたペイオフ
ドローダウン
レバレッジ
SVX AI Systems
99 USD/月
5%
0
0
USD
694
USD
2
100%
10
100%
35%
25.84
3.10
USD
4%
1:500
コピー

