信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 5 / SVX AI Systems
Alberto Boada

SVX AI Systems

Alberto Boada
0条评论
可靠性
2
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 99 USD per 
增长自 2026 5%
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1:500
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
10
盈利交易:
10 (100.00%)
亏损交易:
0 (0.00%)
最好交易:
6.46 USD
最差交易:
0.00 USD
毛利:
31.01 USD (1 775 pips)
毛利亏损:
-1.14 USD
最大连续赢利:
10 (31.01 USD)
最大连续盈利:
31.01 USD (10)
夏普比率:
1.51
交易活动:
35.42%
最大入金加载:
4.18%
最近交易:
2 几小时前
每周交易:
9
平均持有时间:
13 小时
采收率:
165.94
长期交易:
4 (40.00%)
短期交易:
6 (60.00%)
利润因子:
27.20
预期回报:
3.10 USD
平均利润:
3.10 USD
平均损失:
0.00 USD
最大连续失误:
0 (0.00 USD)
最大连续亏损:
0.00 USD (0)
每月增长:
4.50%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.06 USD
最大值:
0.18 USD (0.03%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
0.01% (0.06 USD)
净值:
4.38% (29.71 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD.r 6
GBPCAD.r 3
EURUSD.r 1
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD.r 25
GBPCAD.r 3
EURUSD.r 2
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD.r 1.1K
GBPCAD.r 467
EURUSD.r 174
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +6.46 USD
最差交易: -0 USD
最大连续赢利: 10
最大连续失误: 0
最大连续盈利: +31.01 USD
最大连续亏损: -0.00 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 FPMarketsLLC-Live 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

无数据

SVX AI SYSTEMS | High-Performance Adaptive Intelligence

Powered by SVX Strategies (ForexBrokerChoose)

SVX AI Systems is a robust collection of AI-driven trading engines designed to adapt to dynamic market conditions. Unlike static strategies, this system utilizes adaptive models to capture opportunities across both Forex and Commodities (Gold).

THE LOGIC: ADAPTIVE INTELLIGENCE
The system performs multi-timeframe analysis of volatility, momentum, and market sentiment. It identifies structural shifts in the market to deploy the optimal strategy for the current regime.

ASSET COVERAGE (Multi-Asset)
Diversified exposure to reduce correlation risk, trading across:

  • Major FX Pairs: EUR, USD, GBP, JPY.
  • Cross Pairs: AUD, CAD, NZD crosses.
  • Commodities: XAUUSD (Gold).

RISK MANAGEMENT (Controlled Growth)

  • Adaptive Exposure: Uses smart re-entry mechanisms to optimize trade exits.
  • Strictly Capped: Risk is mathematically limited. There is NO uncontrolled Martingale and NO infinite Grids. Every basket of trades has a defined exit point.
  • Short-Term Bias: Positions are optimized for stability, avoiding long drawdown periods.

TECHNICAL SPECS

  • Type: AI-Driven Fully Automated Algo.
  • Goal: Stable growth with dynamic adaptation.
  • Broker: Optimized for Raw Spread/ECN environments (Currently running on FP Markets).

Recommended: Use a low latency VPS and a Raw Spread broker to match our execution precision.

没有评论
2026.01.13 16:30
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.13 15:30
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.05 03:59
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.05 03:59
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.05 02:59
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.05 02:59
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.02 18:02
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.02 18:02
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.02 18:02
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.02 18:02
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.02 18:02
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
SVX AI Systems
每月99 USD
5%
0
0
USD
694
USD
2
100%
10
100%
35%
27.20
3.10
USD
4%
1:500
复制

在MetaTrader中如何执行复制交易？请看视频教程

信号订阅允许您在一个月内复制提供商的交易。若要进行订阅工作，您应该使用MetaTrader 5交易程序端。

如果您还没有安装平台，您可以在这里下载