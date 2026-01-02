SinaisSeções
Alberto Boada

SVX AI Systems

Alberto Boada
Confiabilidade
2 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 99 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2026 5%
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
10
Negociações com lucro:
10 (100.00%)
Negociações com perda:
0 (0.00%)
Melhor negociação:
6.46 USD
Pior negociação:
0.00 USD
Lucro bruto:
31.01 USD (1 775 pips)
Perda bruta:
-1.14 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
10 (31.01 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
31.01 USD (10)
Índice de Sharpe:
1.51
Atividade de negociação:
35.42%
Depósito máximo carregado:
4.18%
Último negócio:
1 horas atrás
Negociações por semana:
9
Tempo médio de espera:
13 horas
Fator de recuperação:
165.94
Negociações longas:
4 (40.00%)
Negociações curtas:
6 (60.00%)
Fator de lucro:
27.20
Valor esperado:
3.10 USD
Lucro médio:
3.10 USD
Perda média:
0.00 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
0 (0.00 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
0.00 USD (0)
Crescimento mensal:
4.50%
Algotrading:
100%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
0.06 USD
Máximo:
0.18 USD (0.03%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
0.01% (0.06 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
4.38% (29.71 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
XAUUSD.r 6
GBPCAD.r 3
EURUSD.r 1
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
1 2 3 4 5 6
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
XAUUSD.r 25
GBPCAD.r 3
EURUSD.r 2
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
XAUUSD.r 1.1K
GBPCAD.r 467
EURUSD.r 174
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +6.46 USD
Pior negociação: -0 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 10
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 0
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +31.01 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -0.00 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "FPMarketsLLC-Live" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Sem dados

SVX AI SYSTEMS | High-Performance Adaptive Intelligence

Powered by SVX Strategies (ForexBrokerChoose)

SVX AI Systems is a robust collection of AI-driven trading engines designed to adapt to dynamic market conditions. Unlike static strategies, this system utilizes adaptive models to capture opportunities across both Forex and Commodities (Gold).

THE LOGIC: ADAPTIVE INTELLIGENCE
The system performs multi-timeframe analysis of volatility, momentum, and market sentiment. It identifies structural shifts in the market to deploy the optimal strategy for the current regime.

ASSET COVERAGE (Multi-Asset)
Diversified exposure to reduce correlation risk, trading across:

  • Major FX Pairs: EUR, USD, GBP, JPY.
  • Cross Pairs: AUD, CAD, NZD crosses.
  • Commodities: XAUUSD (Gold).

RISK MANAGEMENT (Controlled Growth)

  • Adaptive Exposure: Uses smart re-entry mechanisms to optimize trade exits.
  • Strictly Capped: Risk is mathematically limited. There is NO uncontrolled Martingale and NO infinite Grids. Every basket of trades has a defined exit point.
  • Short-Term Bias: Positions are optimized for stability, avoiding long drawdown periods.

TECHNICAL SPECS

  • Type: AI-Driven Fully Automated Algo.
  • Goal: Stable growth with dynamic adaptation.
  • Broker: Optimized for Raw Spread/ECN environments (Currently running on FP Markets).

Recommended: Use a low latency VPS and a Raw Spread broker to match our execution precision.

2026.01.13 16:30
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.13 15:30
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.05 03:59
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.05 03:59
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.05 02:59
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.05 02:59
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.02 18:02
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.02 18:02
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.02 18:02
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.02 18:02
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.02 18:02
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
