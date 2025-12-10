СигналыРазделы
Сигналы / MetaTrader 5 / Terminator
Jacob Brockwell

Terminator

Jacob Brockwell
0 отзывов
Надежность
9 недель
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 30 USD в месяц
прирост с 2025 63%
Coinexx-Live
1:500
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
162
Прибыльных трейдов:
125 (77.16%)
Убыточных трейдов:
37 (22.84%)
Лучший трейд:
51.87 USD
Худший трейд:
-38.88 USD
Общая прибыль:
691.66 USD (27 676 pips)
Общий убыток:
-180.64 USD (5 577 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
16 (35.64 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
60.54 USD (11)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.39
Торговая активность:
0.55%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
12.88%
Последний трейд:
1 день
Трейдов в неделю:
19
Ср. время удержания:
33 минуты
Фактор восстановления:
13.14
Длинных трейдов:
157 (96.91%)
Коротких трейдов:
5 (3.09%)
Профит фактор:
3.83
Мат. ожидание:
3.15 USD
Средняя прибыль:
5.53 USD
Средний убыток:
-4.88 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
2 (-16.62 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-38.88 USD (1)
Прирост в месяц:
30.97%
Алготрейдинг:
96%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
0.01 USD
Максимальная:
38.88 USD (5.40%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
2.83% (38.91 USD)
По эквити:
6.59% (97.16 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
XAUUSD 162
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
XAUUSD 511
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
XAUUSD 22K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +51.87 USD
Худший трейд: -39 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 11
Макс. серия проигрышей: 1
Макс. прибыль в серии: +35.64 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -16.62 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "Coinexx-Live" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 10
Hankotrade-Live
0.00 × 6
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 6
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real
0.13 × 8
Exness-MT5Real8
0.79 × 184
RoboForex-ECN
1.70 × 40
Darwinex-Live
1.96 × 79
Coinexx-Live
3.25 × 124
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
17.50 × 2
This signal is provided strictly for educational and experimental purposes. Copying this signal is done entirely at your own risk. I am not responsible for any losses, drawdowns, or account damage that may occur as a result of copying this signal.

Please note that this signal is actively being pushed, stress-tested, and intentionally stretched beyond conservative limits in order to evaluate performance under aggressive conditions. As a result, risk levels may be higher than what is suitable for most traders.

If you choose to copy this signal, be aware that it is run on an ECN account with 500:1 leverage. Results may vary significantly depending on your broker, account type, leverage, spreads, execution speed, and risk settings.

Only use this signal if you fully understand the risks involved and are comfortable with the possibility of loss. This is not financial advice and should not be treated as a recommendation to trade real funds.


Нет отзывов
2025.12.22 22:47
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.17 22:57
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.11 17:58
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.10 16:34
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.10 16:34
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 8 days
