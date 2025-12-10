시그널섹션
시그널 / MetaTrader 5 / Terminator
Jacob Brockwell

Terminator

Jacob Brockwell
0 리뷰
안정성
11
1 / 885 USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2025 68%
Coinexx-Live
1:500
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
172
이익 거래:
133 (77.32%)
손실 거래:
39 (22.67%)
최고의 거래:
51.87 USD
최악의 거래:
-38.88 USD
총 수익:
748.50 USD (29 103 pips)
총 손실:
-192.52 USD (5 861 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
16 (35.64 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
60.54 USD (11)
샤프 비율:
0.40
거래 활동:
0.55%
최대 입금량:
12.88%
최근 거래:
2 일 전
주별 거래 수:
4
평균 유지 시간:
31 분
회복 요인:
14.30
롱(주식매수):
167 (97.09%)
숏(주식차입매도):
5 (2.91%)
수익 요인:
3.89
기대수익:
3.23 USD
평균 이익:
5.63 USD
평균 손실:
-4.94 USD
연속 최대 손실:
2 (-16.62 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-38.88 USD (1)
월별 성장률:
15.29%
Algo 트레이딩:
96%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.01 USD
최대한의:
38.88 USD (5.40%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
2.83% (38.91 USD)
자본금별:
6.59% (97.16 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 172
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
XAUUSD 556
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
XAUUSD 23K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +51.87 USD
최악의 거래: -39 USD
연속 최대 이익: 11
연속 최대 손실: 1
연속 최대 이익: +35.64 USD
연속 최대 손실: -16.62 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "Coinexx-Live"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 10
Hankotrade-Live
0.00 × 6
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 6
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real
0.13 × 8
Exness-MT5Real8
0.79 × 184
RoboForex-ECN
1.70 × 40
Darwinex-Live
1.96 × 79
Coinexx-Live
3.25 × 124
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
17.50 × 2
Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold)
Platform: MetaTrader 5
Account Type: ECN
Leverage: Up to 1:500

This signal trades XAUUSD (Gold) using an automated scalping strategy on the M1 timeframe. The system is designed for active intraday trading and typically executes approximately 25 trades per week, depending on market conditions.

Trades are managed using risk-based lot sizing, where position size scales dynamically with account balance. The strategy incorporates a hybrid grid system, which may open multiple positions during periods of price expansion or retracement.

Risk management & drawdown control

A hard risk-control mechanism is built into the strategy:

  • If 50% equity drawdown is reached, the system will automatically close all open positions to limit further exposure.

This protection is intended as a last-resort safeguard and does not guarantee the prevention of losses, especially during volatile or fast-moving market conditions.

Risk disclosure

Trading Forex, CFDs, and metals involves substantial risk and is not suitable for all investors. Due to leverage, it is possible to lose some or all of your invested capital. Loss is inevitable in trading, and past performance is not indicative of future results.

By subscribing to this signal, you acknowledge that:

  • You are solely responsible for all trading decisions and risk taken on your account.

  • The signal provider assumes no liability for financial losses, missed trades, slippage, execution delays, or broker-specific differences.

Subscriber requirements & recommendations

  • Minimum recommended account balance: 500 (base currency)

  • Use an ECN broker with low spreads and fast execution

  • Symbol specifications for Gold may vary (e.g., XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUUSDm). Results can differ based on broker conditions, spreads, commissions, swaps, and slippage.

  • Subscribers should enable “Copy existing positions” when subscribing.

  • A VPS is strongly recommended to ensure stable execution and minimize latency.


리뷰 없음
2026.01.05 01:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.01.01 04:26
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.31 22:20
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.22 22:47
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.17 22:57
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.11 17:58
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.10 16:34
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.10 16:34
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 8 days
시그널
가격
성장
구독자
자금
잔고
Expert Advisor
트레이드
이익 %
활동
PF
기대수익
축소
레버리지
Terminator
월별 30 USD
68%
1
885
USD
1.6K
USD
11
96%
172
77%
1%
3.88
3.23
USD
7%
1:500
복제

MetaTrader에서 거래 복제는 어떻게 수행됩니까? 튜토리얼 영상 시청

시그널에 구독하면 공급업자의 1개월 이내 거래를 복제할 수 있습니다. 구독이 작동하려면 MetaTrader 5 트레이딩 터미널을 사용해야 합니다.

플랫폼을 아직 설치하지 않은 경우, 여기에서 다운로드하실 수 있습니다.