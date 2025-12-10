Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold)

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Account Type: ECN

Leverage: Up to 1:500

This signal trades XAUUSD (Gold) using an automated scalping strategy on the M1 timeframe. The system is designed for active intraday trading and typically executes approximately 25 trades per week, depending on market conditions.

Trades are managed using risk-based lot sizing, where position size scales dynamically with account balance. The strategy incorporates a hybrid grid system, which may open multiple positions during periods of price expansion or retracement.

Risk management & drawdown control

A hard risk-control mechanism is built into the strategy:

If 50% equity drawdown is reached, the system will automatically close all open positions to limit further exposure.

This protection is intended as a last-resort safeguard and does not guarantee the prevention of losses, especially during volatile or fast-moving market conditions.

Risk disclosure

Trading Forex, CFDs, and metals involves substantial risk and is not suitable for all investors. Due to leverage, it is possible to lose some or all of your invested capital. Loss is inevitable in trading, and past performance is not indicative of future results.

By subscribing to this signal, you acknowledge that:

You are solely responsible for all trading decisions and risk taken on your account.

The signal provider assumes no liability for financial losses, missed trades, slippage, execution delays, or broker-specific differences.

Subscriber requirements & recommendations

Minimum recommended account balance: 500 (base currency)

Use an ECN broker with low spreads and fast execution

Symbol specifications for Gold may vary (e.g., XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUUSDm). Results can differ based on broker conditions, spreads, commissions, swaps, and slippage.

Subscribers should enable “Copy existing positions” when subscribing.

A VPS is strongly recommended to ensure stable execution and minimize latency.



