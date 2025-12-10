SeñalesSecciones
Jacob Brockwell

Terminator

Jacob Brockwell
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
10 semanas
0 / 0 USD
incremento desde 2025 65%
Coinexx-Live
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
168
Transacciones Rentables:
129 (76.78%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
39 (23.21%)
Mejor transacción:
51.87 USD
Peor transacción:
-38.88 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
725.26 USD (28 519 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-192.36 USD (5 861 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
16 (35.64 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
60.54 USD (11)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.39
Actividad comercial:
0.55%
Carga máxima del depósito:
12.88%
Último trade:
1 día
Trades a la semana:
25
Tiempo medio de espera:
32 minutos
Factor de Recuperación:
13.71
Transacciones Largas:
163 (97.02%)
Transacciones Cortas:
5 (2.98%)
Factor de Beneficio:
3.77
Beneficio Esperado:
3.17 USD
Beneficio medio:
5.62 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-4.93 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
2 (-16.62 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-38.88 USD (1)
Crecimiento al mes:
23.63%
Trading algorítmico:
96%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.01 USD
Máxima:
38.88 USD (5.40%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
2.83% (38.91 USD)
De fondos:
6.59% (97.16 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD 168
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD 533
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD 23K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +51.87 USD
Peor transacción: -39 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 11
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 1
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +35.64 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -16.62 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "Coinexx-Live" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 10
Hankotrade-Live
0.00 × 6
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 6
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real
0.13 × 8
Exness-MT5Real8
0.79 × 184
RoboForex-ECN
1.70 × 40
Darwinex-Live
1.96 × 79
Coinexx-Live
3.25 × 124
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
17.50 × 2
This signal is provided strictly for educational and experimental purposes. Copying this signal is done entirely at your own risk. I am not responsible for any losses, drawdowns, or account damage that may occur as a result of copying this signal.

Please note that this signal is actively being pushed, stress-tested, and intentionally stretched beyond conservative limits in order to evaluate performance under aggressive conditions. As a result, risk levels may be higher than what is suitable for most traders.

If you choose to copy this signal, be aware that it is run on an ECN account with 500:1 leverage. Results may vary significantly depending on your broker, account type, leverage, spreads, execution speed, and risk settings.

Only use this signal if you fully understand the risks involved and are comfortable with the possibility of loss. This is not financial advice and should not be treated as a recommendation to trade real funds.


No hay comentarios
2025.12.22 22:47
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.17 22:57
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.11 17:58
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.10 16:34
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.10 16:34
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 8 days
